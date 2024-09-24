Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Leeds primary school nursery where “children thrive” has been rated by Ofsted inspectors.

Manor Wood Children's Centre, located at Manor Wood Primary School on Carr Manor Road, was rated Outstanding in all four inspected areas - the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management.

It is a second straight Outstanding rating for the nursery since launching in 2016.

The education watchdog said: “Children thrive in this nursery, where they are highly respected as competent, capable learners. Staff's expectations are consistently high.

“The ambitious, child centred curriculum is securely embedded and supports every child to flourish. Staff working with babies focus on developing their language and forming secure relationships.”

Staff in the nursery prioritise a “high-quality learning environment” as part of the curriculum and children are “consistently absorbed” in inspiring activities and experiences.

There is a strong focus on community as staff “get to know children and their families.” They have “in-depth knowledge” about children's routines, preferences and experiences outside of nursery.

Inspectors added: “The strong leadership team has a clear vision that puts children at the heart of everything it does. Its commitment to reviewing practice and staff's development leads to further strengthening of practice.

“Staff's in-depth knowledge of individual children's needs, and of how to deliver an effective curriculum, helps to turn every experience into a learning opportunity. They embrace children's ideas and weave them into play.”

Staff support children to “understand and manage their feelings.” They learn to negotiate, work collaboratively and are helpful.

Parents speak of “positive relationships” with familiar key staff. They “welcome detailed information about their children's learning”, and ideas from staff about how to support this further at home.