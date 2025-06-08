The 19 top Leeds primary and secondary schools for behavioural excellence as rated by Ofsted in 2025

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 8th Jun 2025, 04:45 BST

These are the top Leeds schools for behavioural excellence in 2025 so far according to Ofsted inspectors.

Leeds has a host of brilliant schools, with Ofsted inspectors rating over two dozen as Outstanding but which rank the best for behavioural excellence?

Schools are graded by the regulator across a number of sub-categories, including quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management.

Here are the 19 Leeds primary and secondary schools, within 10 miles of Leeds city centre, who scored an Outstanding or Good for behaviour and attitudes during full Ofsted inspections in 2025 so far. Take a look below and see whether your child’s school is on the list...

St. Mary's Menston RC Voluntary Academy, located in Bradford Road, Menston, was rated Outstanding for behaviour and attitudes.

1. St Mary's Menston RC Voluntary Academy

St. Mary's Menston RC Voluntary Academy, located in Bradford Road, Menston, was rated Outstanding for behaviour and attitudes. | Tony Johnson

Bruntcliffe Academy, located in Bruntcliffe Lane, Morley, was rated Good for behaviour and attitudes.

2. Bruntcliffe Academy

Bruntcliffe Academy, located in Bruntcliffe Lane, Morley, was rated Good for behaviour and attitudes. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

St Bartholomew's CofE Primary School, located on Strawberry Lane, Tong Road, was rated Good for behaviour and attitudes.

3. St Bartholomew's CofE Primary School

St Bartholomew's CofE Primary School, located on Strawberry Lane, Tong Road, was rated Good for behaviour and attitudes. | Simon Hulme

Bankside Primary School, located in Shepherds Lane, Harehills, was rated Good for behaviour and attitudes.

4. Bankside Primary School

Bankside Primary School, located in Shepherds Lane, Harehills, was rated Good for behaviour and attitudes. | Tony Johnson

Greenmount Primary School, located in Lodge Lane, Beeston, was rated Good for behaviour and attitudes.

5. Greenmount Primary School

Greenmount Primary School, located in Lodge Lane, Beeston, was rated Good for behaviour and attitudes. | Gary Longbottom

Carr Manor Community School, located in Carr Manor Road, Moortown, was rated Outstanding for behaviour and attitudes.

6. Carr Manor Community School

Carr Manor Community School, located in Carr Manor Road, Moortown, was rated Outstanding for behaviour and attitudes. | YPN Stock

