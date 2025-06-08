Leeds has a host of brilliant schools, with Ofsted inspectors rating over two dozen as Outstanding but which rank the best for behavioural excellence?
Schools are graded by the regulator across a number of sub-categories, including quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management.
Here are the 19 Leeds primary and secondary schools, within 10 miles of Leeds city centre, who scored an Outstanding or Good for behaviour and attitudes during full Ofsted inspections in 2025 so far. Take a look below and see whether your child’s school is on the list...
