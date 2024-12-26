The 17 best Leeds primary schools rated by Ofsted for curriculum and behavioural excellence in 2024

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 26th Dec 2024, 11:30 GMT

These are the best-rated Leeds primary schools for curriculum and behavioural excellence in 2024 according to Ofsted.

Leeds has a host of brilliant primary schools, with Ofsted inspectors rating over two dozen as Outstanding but which rank the best for curriculum and behavioural excellence?

Since the single headline grades for schools were scrapped, parents will now see schools graded across a number of sub-categories, including Quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management.

Here are the 17 Leeds primary schools, within 10 miles of Leeds city centre, who scored an Outstanding for either quality of education or behaviour and attitudes during full Ofsted inspections in 2024.

Take a look below and see whether your child’s school is on the list...

Morley Victoria Primary School, located on Victoria Road, Morley, was rated outstanding for both quality of education and behaviour attitudes.

1. Morley Victoria Primary School

Morley Victoria Primary School, located on Victoria Road, Morley, was rated outstanding for both quality of education and behaviour attitudes. | Simon Hulme

Ebor Gardens Primary Academy, located on Rigton Drive, Leeds, was rated outstanding for both quality of education and behaviour and attitudes.

2. Ebor Gardens Primary Academy

Ebor Gardens Primary Academy, located on Rigton Drive, Leeds, was rated outstanding for both quality of education and behaviour and attitudes. | Google

St Francis of Assisi Catholic Primary School, located on Lady Pit Lane, Beeston, was rated good for quality of education and outstanding behaviour and attitudes.

3. St Francis of Assisi Catholic Primary School

St Francis of Assisi Catholic Primary School, located on Lady Pit Lane, Beeston, was rated good for quality of education and outstanding behaviour and attitudes. | Google

Beecroft Primary School, located on Eden Way, Kirkstall, was rated outstanding for both quality of education and behaviour and attitudes.

4. Beecroft Primary School

Beecroft Primary School, located on Eden Way, Kirkstall, was rated outstanding for both quality of education and behaviour and attitudes. | Tony Johnson

Valley View Community Primary School, located on Coal Hill Drive, Rodley, was rated good for quality of education and outstanding behaviour and attitudes.

5. Valley View Community Primary School

Valley View Community Primary School, located on Coal Hill Drive, Rodley, was rated good for quality of education and outstanding behaviour and attitudes. | Google

Roundhay School, located on Gledhow Lane, Roundhay, was rated outstanding for both quality of education and behaviour and attitudes.

6. Roundhay School

Roundhay School, located on Gledhow Lane, Roundhay, was rated outstanding for both quality of education and behaviour and attitudes. | Tony Johnson

