Morley Victoria Primary School Morley Victoria Primary School, located on Victoria Road, Morley, was rated outstanding for both quality of education and behaviour attitudes.

Ebor Gardens Primary Academy Ebor Gardens Primary Academy, located on Rigton Drive, Leeds, was rated outstanding for both quality of education and behaviour and attitudes.

St Francis of Assisi Catholic Primary School St Francis of Assisi Catholic Primary School, located on Lady Pit Lane, Beeston, was rated good for quality of education and outstanding behaviour and attitudes.

Beecroft Primary School Beecroft Primary School, located on Eden Way, Kirkstall, was rated outstanding for both quality of education and behaviour and attitudes.

Valley View Community Primary School Valley View Community Primary School, located on Coal Hill Drive, Rodley, was rated good for quality of education and outstanding behaviour and attitudes.