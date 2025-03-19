An all-through school in Leeds has been described as “unique and exceptional” by Ofsted inspectors.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carr Manor Community School, located on Carr Manor Road, Moortown, was rated Outstanding in all five inspected categories - the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management and early years provision.

One of the leading all-through schools in Leeds, it is Carr Manor’s first outstanding rating after four-straight Good ratings dating back to 2008.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carr Manor Community School, located on Carr Manor Road, Moortown, was rated Outstanding in all five inspected categories. | Yorkshire Post Newspapers

Ofsted said: “Carr Manor Community School is a unique, exceptional school. The staff, pupils and parents are proud to be part of the Carr Manor family. Academic success is not just high; it reaches impressive new heights yearly.

“Pupils show remarkable conduct, respect and enthusiasm for learning. Clear routines, positive reinforcement and a restorative approach help to foster a calm and structured environment.”

The school’s personal development offer is “excellent.” All pupils, young and old, enjoy a wide range of opportunities - including drama, trips, residentials, pupil leaders and Carr Manor TV presenters.

Carr Manor is “proud to offer a supportive on-site specially resourced provision” for pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) and is an “integral part of its school community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The education watchdog added: “The curriculum has breadth and depth. Teachers promote the joy of learning, which is evident in how keen pupils are to learn. Pupils, including those with SEND, do not want to leave lessons. They crave knowledge, and this drives their high achievement.

“The school has an impressive knowledge of its community and pupils. This helps staff to teach pupils about the dangers they may face and confront as they grow up. Pupils know how to stay safe online and in the community.”

Pupils have an unwritten contract with the school: “you help me do well, and I will not let you down.” Attendance is high in this school.

Careers education “begins the moment the pupils start school.” The school helps pupils by hosting careers events, assemblies and guest speakers. These activities enable pupils to aspire highly for potential future jobs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posting online, Principal Lucie Lakin, said: “We were delighted that inspectors recognised the significant contribution our pupils make to the school’s success and progress commenting on their remarkable conduct, respect and enthusiasm for learning.’

“It is a privilege for CMCS to be recognised as ‘a unique, exceptional school’, and we are proud that our inclusive, ambitious, collaborative approach to education has rightly been acknowledged as significantly successful.

“The support and contribution from our families, both throughout the inspection, but more important consistently as we work in partnership with our children was appreciated and recognised.”