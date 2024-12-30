The 16 best Leeds secondary schools rated by Ofsted for behaviour and personal development in 2024

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 30th Dec 2024, 04:45 GMT

These are the best-rated Leeds secondary schools for behavioural excellence and personal development in 2024 according to Ofsted.

Leeds has a host of brilliant schools, with Ofsted inspectors rating 15 as Outstanding since the start of 2023 but which secondary schools rank the best for behaviour and personal development?

Since the single headline grades for schools was scrapped, parents will now see schools graded across a number of sub-categories, including Quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management.

Here are the 16 Leeds secondary schools, within 10 miles of Leeds city centre, who scored an Outstanding or Good for either behaviour and attitudes or personal development during full Ofsted inspections in 2024.

Take a look below and see whether your child’s school is on the list...

Notre Dame Sixth Form College, located on St Mark's Avenue, Leeds, was rated outstanding for both behaviour and attitudes and personal development.

1. Notre Dame Sixth Form College

Notre Dame Sixth Form College, located on St Mark's Avenue, Leeds, was rated outstanding for both behaviour and attitudes and personal development. | Submit

Trinity Academy Leeds, located on Torre Road, Leeds, was rated outstanding for both behaviour and attitudes and personal development.

2. Trinity Academy Leeds

Trinity Academy Leeds, located on Torre Road, Leeds, was rated outstanding for both behaviour and attitudes and personal development. | James Hardisty

Dixons Unity Academy, located on Whingate Road, Armley, was rated requires improvement for behaviour and attitudes and good for personal development.

3. Dixons Unity Academy

Dixons Unity Academy, located on Whingate Road, Armley, was rated requires improvement for behaviour and attitudes and good for personal development. | Tony Johnson

Bishop Young CofE Academy, located on Bishops Way, Seacroft, was rated good for both behaviour and attitudes and personal development.

4. Bishop Young CofE Academy

Bishop Young CofE Academy, located on Bishops Way, Seacroft, was rated good for both behaviour and attitudes and personal development. | Submit Photo: Submit

Cockburn Laurence Calvert Academy, located on Ring Road, Middleton, was rated good for behaviour and attitudes and outstanding for personal development.

5. Cockburn Laurence Calvert Academy

Cockburn Laurence Calvert Academy, located on Ring Road, Middleton, was rated good for behaviour and attitudes and outstanding for personal development. | Submit

Roundhay School, located on Gledhow Lane, Roundhay, was rated outstanding for both behaviour and attitudes and personal development.

6. Roundhay School

Roundhay School, located on Gledhow Lane, Roundhay, was rated outstanding for both behaviour and attitudes and personal development. | Tony Johnson

