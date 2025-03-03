Leeds City Council has approved plans to expand placements at a special educational needs school.

Broomfield South SILC (Specialist Inclusive Learning Centre), an all-age special educational needs school in Belle Isle, will expand by 100 places as part of the establishment of a permanent satellite site for post-16 provision.

The satellite site, located at White Rose Park, will operate on a permanent basis from September 2025 and be named the ‘Future Steps Hub’ - at a cost of £345,334.80.

It will become the main learning base for the majority of the South SILC’s post-16 students, all of which have an Education, Health and Care Plan (EHCP).

A Leeds City Council spokesperson said: “As a council we have created more than 450 specialist learning places across the city since 2020 but the number of children and young people living in Leeds with an Education Health and Care Plan (EHCP) continues to increase each year.

“These plans address the longstanding and poor condition of the current Broomfield South Specialist Inclusion Learning Centre (SILC) while also supporting this growing demand by creating an additional 100 specialist places, along with establishing a permanent satellite site for post-16 pupils at White Rose Park to encourage independent learning and better prepare them for adulthood.

“This is a vital step forward in ensuring every young person can access an appropriate education setting that allows them to thrive, without resorting to expensive independent settings.”

Currently supporting over 200 pupils with a wide range of learning needs, the new facilities at White Rose will see Broomfield relocate its post-16 students, giving it the ability to accept up to 30 more students under the age of 16 to their nearby Belle Isle site.

Located in the ground floor of the refurbished ABC Building, the new site will offer 49 places in September 2025, with an additional 11 in September 2026 and an additional 20 in September 2026.

It comes amid an “outstanding demand” for special school places within Leeds, with current SILC sites already at capacity.

The satellite site at White Rose Park benefits from good transport links to the outer ring road and is in close proximity to the new White Rose station due to open later this year.