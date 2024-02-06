Roundhay School: Ofsted hails Outstanding Leeds school where pupils 'thrive academically'
Ofsted has hailed the continued excellence of a Leeds school where "pupils thrive academically".
and live on Freeview channel 276
Roundhay School, located in Gledhow Lane, Roundhay, Leeds, was rated Outstanding in all six inspected categories - quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management, early years provision and sixth-form provision.
One of the largest all-through schools in Leeds, it is Roundhay's second successive Outstanding grade having previously received top marks from Ofsted in 2013.
The education watchdog said: "Pupils thrive academically, and personally, at Roundhay School. Staff know each pupil individually. They work tirelessly to provide exceptional support, including acting as strong advocates for pupils and their families.
"The school aspires for all pupils to be ‘Recognisably Roundhay – responsible, resilient, and ready to learn’. This is something that pupils live out daily."
Leaders have carefully designed subject curriculums from Reception through to Year 13. They have outlined what pupils will learn, and when.
In the early years, adults understand the needs of the youngest learners well while sixth form learners receive the "independent support and guidance" they need to prepare for the future.
The report added: "The school has a ‘whatever it takes’ approach to supporting pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities.
"Staff carefully identify pupils’ individual learning needs and ensure that they address any barriers to learning."
Most pupils behave exceptionally well in lessons and around school. Those few pupils who struggle with the high behaviour expectations receive "highly effective support".
Executive Headteacher Matthew Partington said: “I’m incredibly proud to lead this school, I would like to thank my dedicated staff team, governors and parents for their overwhelming support of their children and this school.
“To be declared an exceptional school at which staff are proud to work and pupils judged to thrive is hugely rewarding and a credit to everybody involved. This under a tougher Ofsted framework than when the school was last judged.”
Roundhay School has World Class Schools’ accreditation and was named Primary School of the Year in 2021 as part of the Pearson National Teaching Awards.