Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Razzamataz Theatre School Franchise, based on Carr Manor Road, Moortown, has been listed for a sale by Franchise Resales Ltd at an asking price of £45,000.

The theatre group offers performing arts lessons nationwide in drama, singing and dancing with classes for children of all ages. The Leeds branch of the school is reported to make an annual turnover of £89,000 on accounts and the listing said its net profit is “available on request”. It also boasts a five-star rating on the Trustist website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The business listing said: “This is your chance to take advantage of huge growth potential as the franchise currently operates only on Saturdays, leaving room for expansion into weekday classes. With their proven business model and expert support, you can turn this business into a thriving enterprise that provides quality performing arts education to children throughout the week.

Razzamataz Theatre School Leeds currently operates out of Carr Manor Community School in Moortown. Picture: Google

“As the new owner, you can be confident that you are investing in a business with a strong reputation and a loyal customer base. With the right marketing strategies and innovative ideas, you can take this business to the next level and become a leading performing arts school in the region. And with the support of the franchisor's experienced team, you will have everything you need to succeed.”

The current owners are said to be placing the business up for sale “with a heavy heart due to poor health” but believe it is in the best interest of the business and their students to find a new owner.

In a statement provided to the Yorkshire Evening Post, the current owners said: “Unfortunately, due to health reasons, we’ve made the difficult decision to step down and we are actively searching for the right person to be the new owner. We want to reassure you that it is most certainly ‘business as usual’ – nothing will change for at least twelve months and the future of Razzamataz Leeds is of our upmost concern.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will ensure that the same level of care and quality to our students remains the same and they continue to enjoy their Razzamataz experience. We have a wonderful, vibrant and dedicated community of students, parents and staff and this transition gives us the chance to find an owner who can continue to give the quality of care, empathy and support to our fantastic school.

“This will not be a quick process and we will continue to be as active and hands-on as ever. Creating an inclusive space in which every child can flourish remains our priority along with finding a new owner who shares our values and dedication to nurturing creativity and building a supportive environment for our students.

“In the meantime, we and our dedicated teaching team will continue to provide the high-quality performing arts education and experiences that you have come to expect from our school. We have lots of exciting opportunities for your children planned and look forward to sharing more details with you over the coming weeks. Please see the recent newsletter for some of that.