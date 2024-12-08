Leeds has a host of brilliant schools, with Ofsted inspectors rating 15 as Outstanding since the start of 2023 but which schools rank the best for curriculum and leadership?
Since the single headline grades for schools was scrapped, parents will now see schools graded across a number of sub-categories, including Quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management.
Here are the 20 Leeds secondary schools, within 10 miles of Leeds city centre, with an Outstanding for either quality of education or for leadership and management.
Take a look below and see whether your child’s school is on the list...