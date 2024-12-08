The 20 best-rated Leeds secondary schools for curriculum and leadership according to Ofsted

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 8th Dec 2024, 04:45 BST

These are the best-rated secondary schools and colleges in Leeds for curriculum and leadership according to Ofsted.

Leeds has a host of brilliant schools, with Ofsted inspectors rating 15 as Outstanding since the start of 2023 but which schools rank the best for curriculum and leadership?

Since the single headline grades for schools was scrapped, parents will now see schools graded across a number of sub-categories, including Quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management.

Here are the 20 Leeds secondary schools, within 10 miles of Leeds city centre, with an Outstanding for either quality of education or for leadership and management.

Notre Dame Sixth Form College, located on St Mark's Avenue, Leeds, was rated outstanding for both quality of education and leadership and management.

1. Notre Dame Sixth Form College

Notre Dame Sixth Form College, located on St Mark's Avenue, Leeds, was rated outstanding for both quality of education and leadership and management. | Submit

The Ruth Gorse Academy, located on Black Bull Street, Leeds Dock, was rated outstanding for both quality of education and leadership and management.

2. The Ruth Gorse Academy

The Ruth Gorse Academy, located on Black Bull Street, Leeds Dock, was rated outstanding for both quality of education and leadership and management. | Bruce Rollinson

West Oaks School, located on Crowther Place, Woodhouse, was rated outstanding for both quality of education and leadership and management.

3. West Oaks School

West Oaks School, located on Crowther Place, Woodhouse, was rated outstanding for both quality of education and leadership and management. | Google

Leeds City Academy, located on Bedford Field, Woodhouse Cliff, was rated good for quality of education and outstanding for leadership and management.

4. Leeds City Academy

Leeds City Academy, located on Bedford Field, Woodhouse Cliff, was rated good for quality of education and outstanding for leadership and management. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

Dixons Trinity Academy, located on Leopold Street, Chapeltown, was rated outstanding for both quality of education and leadership and management.

5. Dixons Trinity Academy

Dixons Trinity Academy, located on Leopold Street, Chapeltown, was rated outstanding for both quality of education and leadership and management. | Simon Hulme

Trinity Academy Leeds, located on Torre Road, Leeds, was rated outstanding for both quality of education and leadership and management.

6. Trinity Academy Leeds

Trinity Academy Leeds, located on Torre Road, Leeds, was rated outstanding for both quality of education and leadership and management. | James Hardisty

