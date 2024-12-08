Since the single headline grades for schools was scrapped, parents will now see schools graded across a number of sub-categories, including Quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management.

Here are the 20 Leeds secondary schools, within 10 miles of Leeds city centre, with an Outstanding for either quality of education or for leadership and management.

Take a look below and see whether your child’s school is on the list...

1 . Notre Dame Sixth Form College Notre Dame Sixth Form College, located on St Mark's Avenue, Leeds, was rated outstanding for both quality of education and leadership and management. | Submit Photo Sales

2 . The Ruth Gorse Academy The Ruth Gorse Academy, located on Black Bull Street, Leeds Dock, was rated outstanding for both quality of education and leadership and management. | Bruce Rollinson Photo Sales

3 . West Oaks School West Oaks School, located on Crowther Place, Woodhouse, was rated outstanding for both quality of education and leadership and management. | Google Photo Sales

4 . Leeds City Academy Leeds City Academy, located on Bedford Field, Woodhouse Cliff, was rated good for quality of education and outstanding for leadership and management. | Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo Sales

5 . Dixons Trinity Academy Dixons Trinity Academy, located on Leopold Street, Chapeltown, was rated outstanding for both quality of education and leadership and management. | Simon Hulme Photo Sales