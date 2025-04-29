The 19 Leeds restaurants shortlisted for Deliveroo Restaurant Awards 2025 including Bundobust and Homeboy Pizza

A number of fan-favourite restaurants in Leeds have been shortlisted for an accolade in this year’s Deliveroo Restaurant Awards.

The Deliveroo Restaurant Awards are back for 2025, celebrating the best and most loved local restaurants up and down the country.

Almost twenty restaurants in the final are based in Leeds and surrounding areas such as Headingley and Chapel Allerton, showcasing the strength of the city’s culinary scene.

From local independent burger joint Hooyah Burgers to the acclaimed Indian Bundobust, this year sees 19 restaurants in Leeds shortlisted for accolades, including Best Chinese and Best Pizza, and the coveted Independent Restaurant of the Year award.

Voting remains open to the public until May 9. Here are the 19 Deliveroo Restaurant Awards 2025 nominees from Leeds...

Hooyah Burger, located on Albion Street, Leeds city centre, has been nominated for Best Burgers and American restaurant.

1. Hooyah Burger

Meat:Stack, located on Bishopgate Street, Leeds city centre, has been nominated for Best Burgers and American restaurant.

2. Meat:Stack

Slap and Pickle, located on North Lane, Headingley, has been nominated for Best Burgers and American restaurant.

3. Slap and Pickle

Dastaan Leeds, located on Otley Road, Adel, has been nominated for Best Indian and Nepalese restaurant.

4. Dastaan Leeds

Aagrah, located on Harrogate Road, Chapel Allerton, has been nominated for Best Indian and Nepalese restaurant.

5. Aagrah. 33-39 Harrogate Road, Chapel Allerton, Leeds. 21st February 2023.

Bundobust, located on Mill Hill, Leeds city centre, has been nominated for Best Indian and Nepalese restaurant.

6. Bundobust

