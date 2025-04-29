Almost twenty restaurants in the final are based in Leeds and surrounding areas such as Headingley and Chapel Allerton, showcasing the strength of the city’s culinary scene.

From local independent burger joint Hooyah Burgers to the acclaimed Indian Bundobust, this year sees 19 restaurants in Leeds shortlisted for accolades, including Best Chinese and Best Pizza, and the coveted Independent Restaurant of the Year award.

Voting remains open to the public until May 9. Here are the 19 Deliveroo Restaurant Awards 2025 nominees from Leeds...

1 . Hooyah Burger Hooyah Burger, located on Albion Street, Leeds city centre, has been nominated for Best Burgers and American restaurant. | Hooyah/Google Photo Sales

2 . Meat:Stack Meat:Stack, located on Bishopgate Street, Leeds city centre, has been nominated for Best Burgers and American restaurant. | Meat:Stack/Google Photo Sales

3 . Slap and Pickle Slap and Pickle, located on North Lane, Headingley, has been nominated for Best Burgers and American restaurant. | Tony Johnson Photo Sales

4 . Dastaan Leeds Dastaan Leeds, located on Otley Road, Adel, has been nominated for Best Indian and Nepalese restaurant. | Bruce Rollinson Photo Sales

5 . Aagrah. 33-39 Harrogate Road, Chapel Allerton, Leeds. 21st February 2023. Aagrah, located on Harrogate Road, Chapel Allerton, has been nominated for Best Indian and Nepalese restaurant. | Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo Sales

6 . Bundobust Bundobust, located on Mill Hill, Leeds city centre, has been nominated for Best Indian and Nepalese restaurant. | James Hardisty Photo Sales