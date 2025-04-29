The Deliveroo Restaurant Awards are back for 2025, celebrating the best and most loved local restaurants up and down the country.
Almost twenty restaurants in the final are based in Leeds and surrounding areas such as Headingley and Chapel Allerton, showcasing the strength of the city’s culinary scene.
From local independent burger joint Hooyah Burgers to the acclaimed Indian Bundobust, this year sees 19 restaurants in Leeds shortlisted for accolades, including Best Chinese and Best Pizza, and the coveted Independent Restaurant of the Year award.
Voting remains open to the public until May 9. Here are the 19 Deliveroo Restaurant Awards 2025 nominees from Leeds...
