Leeds is the city that I love. I’ve spent more than 38 years here establishing the Olive Tree restaurants and Giorgio’s Ristorante Italiano. I’d like to think I am the city’s adopted son and I gave something to Leeds in return.

But it wasn’t all about providing food - my wife and I, despite working very hard, went out to restaurants to enjoy ourselves too. We tasted some good food in establishments across the city, including some hidden gems.

When I opened my first restaurant in Rodley, I could count the number of other restaurants on my fingertips. But now the city can rival any other in the UK in its variety of restaurants, brasseries and bars.

There is a plethora of award-winning venues in various reputable culinary guides, with cuisines from all over the world.

I’ve chosen my favourite restaurants, street food hotspots and vibrant markets, which was a difficult task in a city which is home to such a diverse and vibrant food and drink scene -

1 . George Psarias Legendary restaurateur George Psarias has chosen 14 of his favourite restaurants in Leeds...

2 . Tharavadu I arrived in Bradford in 1969 to do my first degree at the university. What I learned was to taste, love and appreciate the real Indian and Pakistani cuisine. As a student, I ate in almost all of the Asian restaurants in the 1970s, including Aagrah and Akbar's. My favourite is Tharavadu because of its traditional cuisine and modern approach.

3 . Tattu From the 1970s to 1990s, there were some notable Chinese restaurants in Leeds, some of which still exist. The outstanding one these days is Tattu on East Parade in the city centre, because of its excellent food, ambience and service.

4 . Kendell's Bistro There are some excellent authentic French restaurants in Leeds, such as Sous Le Nez, Brasserie Blanc and Bavette. My favourite is Kendell's Bistro, not because I've known Steve Kendell for 40 years, but because he is an excellent chef and his restaurant focuses on quality of food, wine and service in a casual setting, with affordable prices.

5 . Pranzo Italian There are at least 150 Italian restaurants in Leeds. I can only choose my favourite from the tens I've eaten at over the years. One cannot ignored established restaurant's like Flying Pizza, Salvo's and Bibis. My choice is Pranzo Italian in Horsforth with its acclaimed homemade pasta, and Calabrian and Sicilian authentic cuisines.

6 . Chef Jono at V&V Over the years, restaurants serving modern British food have upped their game and serve exceptional food. Outstanding restaurants include Dakota Bar and Grill, Fourth Floor Brasserie, and The Swine That Dines. My choice here is for Chef Jono at V&V because the courses are all so innovative and have flavours and textures with the added benefit of presentation.