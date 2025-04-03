Chapel Allerton: Opening date for new Leeds bar serving bao buns and ramen at former Black Sheep Brewery site
Brew+Bao in Chapel Allerton is a collaboration between Brew York and YUZU Street Food.
The restaurant will occupy the former home of Black Sheep Brewery on Stainbeck Road with seating for 100 covers inside and 80 covers on an outdoor heated terrace.
It will open its doors on Friday, April 18, at 12pm.
The menu is a feast for the senses, packed with vibrant colours and bold flavours. Indulge in delicious dishes like fluffy bao buns, crispy noodle fries, loaded fries, salt and pepper hash browns, and an array of succulent sides.
The bar will feature a rotating selection of over 16 independent craft and premium beers and lagers from UK and world brewers, supported by a range of wine, spirits and cocktails.
Brew+Bao general manager, James Rawnsley, said: “We are very excited to reveal the opening date for our first venue under the new Brew+ brand, we’ve had some great feedback from the local community already and we can’t wait to show everyone what Brew+Bao is all about.”
He added: “The fit out is almost compete and we are delighted with how the new venue looks. It’s the perfect setting for what we believe is a unique beer and food experience, and we can’t wait to welcome our Leeds customers.”
Brew+Bao will open seven days a week Mon-Thu: 11am-11pm, Fri-Sat: 11am-12.30am and Sun: 12pm-10.30pm.
