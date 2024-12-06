13 of the best-rated Chinese takeaways in Leeds according to TripAdvisor - including TAO Cantonese

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 6th Dec 2024, 16:30 BST

Leeds has a host of top Chinese restaurants and takeaways to choose from.

It’s Friday, so why not tuck into some of the best Chinese takeaways that Leeds has to offer?

Whether you are craving Chinese dumplings, chow mein or spring rolls, there are plenty of top takeaways in Leeds to choose from.

We have rounded up a selection of the best Chinese takeaways in the city with the help of TripAdvisor to help make your Friday choice a bit easier.

Ranked by not only their star rating but also by the volume of views, here are 13 of the best rated Chinese takeaway restaurants in Leeds according to TripAdvisor...

Mans Market Chinese, located on West Point, Wellington Street, is rated 4/5 stars after 624 reviews on TripAdvisor.

1. Mans Market Chinese

Mans Market Chinese, located on West Point, Wellington Street, is rated 4/5 stars after 624 reviews on TripAdvisor. | Tony Johsnon

TAO Leeds Hot Pot & Cantonese Restaurant, located on Great George Street, Leeds, is rated 5 stars after 43 reviews on TripAdvisor.

2. TAO Leeds Hot Pot & Cantonese Restaurant

TAO Leeds Hot Pot & Cantonese Restaurant, located on Great George Street, Leeds, is rated 5 stars after 43 reviews on TripAdvisor. | Google

Riper Paper, located on Selby Road, Halton, is rated 4.5/5 stars after 134 reviews on TripAdvisor.

3. Rice Paper

Riper Paper, located on Selby Road, Halton, is rated 4.5/5 stars after 134 reviews on TripAdvisor. | Google

HOME Chinese, located on Blenheim Terrace, Woodhouse, is rated 4.5/5 stars after 49 reviews on TripAdvisor.

4. HOME Chinese

HOME Chinese, located on Blenheim Terrace, Woodhouse, is rated 4.5/5 stars after 49 reviews on TripAdvisor. | Google

Man Wah, located on Fountain Street, Morley, is rated 4.5/5 stars after 24 reviews on TripAdvisor.

5. Man Wah

Man Wah, located on Fountain Street, Morley, is rated 4.5/5 stars after 24 reviews on TripAdvisor. | Michael/Google

Sushi Kitchen, located on Armley Ridge Road, Leeds, is rated 4/5 stars after 33 reviews on TripAdvisor.

6. Sushi Kitchen

Sushi Kitchen, located on Armley Ridge Road, Leeds, is rated 4/5 stars after 33 reviews on TripAdvisor. | Google

