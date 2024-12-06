It’s Friday, so why not tuck into some of the best Chinese takeaways that Leeds has to offer?
Whether you are craving Chinese dumplings, chow mein or spring rolls, there are plenty of top takeaways in Leeds to choose from.
We have rounded up a selection of the best Chinese takeaways in the city with the help of TripAdvisor to help make your Friday choice a bit easier.
If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.
Ranked by not only their star rating but also by the volume of views, here are 13 of the best rated Chinese takeaway restaurants in Leeds according to TripAdvisor...