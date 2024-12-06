It’s Friday, so why not tuck into some of the best Chinese takeaways that Leeds has to offer?

Whether you are craving Chinese dumplings, chow mein or spring rolls, there are plenty of top takeaways in Leeds to choose from.

We have rounded up a selection of the best Chinese takeaways in the city with the help of TripAdvisor to help make your Friday choice a bit easier.

Ranked by not only their star rating but also by the volume of views, here are 13 of the best rated Chinese takeaway restaurants in Leeds according to TripAdvisor...

1 . Mans Market Chinese Mans Market Chinese, located on West Point, Wellington Street, is rated 4/5 stars after 624 reviews on TripAdvisor.

2 . TAO Leeds Hot Pot & Cantonese Restaurant TAO Leeds Hot Pot & Cantonese Restaurant, located on Great George Street, Leeds, is rated 5 stars after 43 reviews on TripAdvisor.

3 . Rice Paper Riper Paper, located on Selby Road, Halton, is rated 4.5/5 stars after 134 reviews on TripAdvisor.

4 . HOME Chinese HOME Chinese, located on Blenheim Terrace, Woodhouse, is rated 4.5/5 stars after 49 reviews on TripAdvisor.

5 . Man Wah Man Wah, located on Fountain Street, Morley, is rated 4.5/5 stars after 24 reviews on TripAdvisor.

6 . Sushi Kitchen Sushi Kitchen, located on Armley Ridge Road, Leeds, is rated 4/5 stars after 33 reviews on TripAdvisor.