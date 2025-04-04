13 of the best places for takeaway pizza in Leeds according to Google reviews

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 4th Apr 2025, 16:31 BST

These are the best takeaway pizza joints in Leeds according to Google reviews.

If you’re craving a slice of cheesy goodness, nothing hits the spot quite like a proper pizza.

Leeds is absolutely full of top-notch takeaways serving up everything from classic margheritas to pepperoni pies.

But with so many pizza places fighting for your attention, we’ve done the hard work diving into Google reviews to find the 13 highest-rated pizza spots in the city.

Here are 13 of the best places to grab a takeaway pizza in Leeds, as voted by the people who know best -

Pizza Pilgrims is a hugely popular choice for pizza lovers in the city, boasting 4.8 out of five stars based on 1,200 reviews.

1. Pizza Pilgrims

Pizza Punks has earned a loyal following in Leeds, with a strong rating of 4.6 from 994 Google reviews.

2. Pizza Punks

Rudy's Pizza Napoletana is a favourite among fans of Neapolitan-style pizza, scoring 4.6 out of five from an impressive 1,400 reviews.

3. Rudy's Pizza Napoletana

Mr Dough may be smaller in review numbers, but it shines with a near-perfect 4.9 rating from 150 satisfied customers.

4. Mr Dough

La Piola stands out for its quality and charm, achieving a stellar 4.9 rating based on 445 reviews.

5. La Piola

Pollini's Pizza Slice, which is based at Kirkgate Market, is a hidden gem in Leeds, earning a solid 4.7 out of five from 109 Google reviewers.

6. Pollini's Pizza Slice

