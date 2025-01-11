Whether you enjoy a traditional Italian, a good Indian or opt for vegetarian or vegan alternatives, there's plenty of brilliant places for dinner around every corner of the city.

Popular picks included The Ivy Asia, located in Leeds’s Victoria Quarter, and Tharavadu, located just across from Leeds station.

Here at the Yorkshire Evening Post, we asked our readers to recommend their favourite restaurants in Leeds - here are their top picks...

1 . The Ivy Asia The Ivy Asia, located on Vicar Lane, has been a fan favourite in Leeds since opening in October 2022. | Simon Hulme Photo Sales

2 . Shears Yard Shears Yard, located on Wharf Street, recently moved into its second decade. | Simon Hulme Photo Sales

3 . Kendells Bistro Kendells Bistro, located on St Peter's Square, is known for its classic French dishes. | Simon Hulme Photo Sales

4 . Six By Nico Six By Nico, located on East Parade, is home to a series of carefully curated and constantly evolving concepts every six weeks. | James Hardisty Photo Sales

5 . Forde Forde, located on Town Street, Horsforth, is another award-winning restaurant in Leeds. | Tony Johnson Photo Sales

6 . Wood Fire Dine Pizzeria Award-winning pizza chef Mark Baber is the owner of Wood Fire Dine Pizzeria, located on Commercial Street, Rothwell. | Simon Hulme Photo Sales