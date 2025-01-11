Whether you enjoy a traditional Italian, a good Indian or opt for vegetarian or vegan alternatives, there's plenty of brilliant places for dinner around every corner of the city.
Popular picks included The Ivy Asia, located in Leeds’s Victoria Quarter, and Tharavadu, located just across from Leeds station.
If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.
Here at the Yorkshire Evening Post, we asked our readers to recommend their favourite restaurants in Leeds - here are their top picks...
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.