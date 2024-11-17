Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Consistency keeps this award-winning burger spot as one of the best in Leeds.

I’ve eaten at Hooyah Burgers in Albion Street plenty of times across the two years it's been open.

In this short time, Hooyah has amassed a cult following, a serious reputation for being one of the best in its speciality and even taken home top accolades at the Oliver Awards 2024.

Since my very first visit, it’s also been my top choice for a burger in Leeds and a place that has impressed every person I’ve introduced it to.

But the last time I had visited was actually at its Huddersfield branch a few months ago. Rate My Takeaway star Danny Malin launched his very own food hall, featuring some of the very best businesses in Leeds, and it didn’t surprise me one bit that Hooyah made the line-up.

I tried the vegan burger at Hooyah in Leeds city centre. | National World

Another visit to the vibrant Leeds city centre branch, which is nestled between a multi-storey car park and an alleyway, was long overdue. So when I was craving something comforting, inexpensive and filling earlier this week, little sounded more appealing than an Area 51 burger from Hooyah.

And that’s exactly what I got. The burger, priced at £10.99, is made with a vegan patty and topped with applewood vegan cheese, lettuce, tomato and pickle in a vegan brioche bun.

I also ordered house fries from a small selection of sides on offer.

There’s little opportunity for your dish to not come just how you want it as the business uses a paper menu you can scribble your preferences onto.

There’s also a build your own burger option allowing you to customise your dish to your taste perfectly but the chef’s creations - made with a range of different meats and vegetarian alternatives - are a must-try here.

My burger arrived just minutes after my order was placed - and it arrived just right. It’s by far one of the best plant-based burgers in the city with a soft bun, juicy and well-seasoned patty, fresh salad and layered with plenty of sauces.

Admittedly, the chips aren’t my favourite on the menu. No matter which side I pick, I always think they pale in comparison to the burgers.

While I always intend to try more of the menu at Hooyah, which also features a range of alcoholic beverages including beers, spirits and shots, as a creature of habit, I always find myself getting the same dish time and again.

But because I do, I can confidently say that the food at Hooyah has never dipped in quality. You’ll always get what you ordered, made the same way you’ve always had it.

The service hasn’t changed either - it’s always friendly, patient and prompt. There’s even a relaxed atmosphere to the small restaurant, which packs far more covers than you’d expect with additional seating upstairs, to the point you don’t really realise you’re in the hustle and bustle of the city centre.

Factfile

Address: 78 Albion St, Leeds LS1 6AD

Telephone: : 0113 450 6246

Opening hours: Sunday-Thursday, noon-10:30pm, Friday-Saturday, noon-11pm,

Website: hooyahburger.co.uk

Scores

Food: 10/10

Value: 9/10

Atmosphere: 8/10

Service: 10/10