A former One Direction star is set to perform in Leeds tomorrow (November 23) - here’s everything you need to know.

Zayn Malik will be kick-starting his first solo tour at the O2 Academy following the release of his fourth album, Room Under the Stairs.

The tour, named Stairway To The Sky, was due to begin in Edinburgh on November 20 but was delayed after the death and funeral of former bandmate Liam Payne.

Malik was also due to perform in San Francisco, California, on October 23, before playing several more US dates throughout the month and in November but these dates have now been rescheduled.

His show in Leeds tomorrow is therefore the first of his highly-anticipated tour. Here’s everything you need to know about Zayn Malik’s upcoming show in Leeds.

Who is Zayn Malik?

Zayn Malik, born and raised in Bradford, shot to global superstardom as part of One Direction alongside Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and Liam Payne

Named one of the most popular boybands of the 21st century, the X Factor-formed group sold millions of albums worldwide and went on multiple international tours.

Malik left One Direction in 2015 and launched a successful solo career. The group announced a hiatus in 2016.

When is Zayn Malik performing at the O2 Academy?

Zayn Malik is coming to the O2 Academy on Saturday, November 23 2024.

When do doors open for Zayn Malik at the O2 Academy?

Doors open at 6pm on Saturday, November 23 2024.

How to get tickets to Zayn Malik at the O2 Academy?

Tickets are currently on sale for the Leeds date, priced at £75.40 each on Ticketmaster.

What’s on the Stairway To The Sky Tour setlist?

There is no official setlist for the tour but fans can expect songs from his latest production Room Under The Stairs, which was released in May this year.

The album debuted at number three on the UK Albums Chart and number 15 on the US Billboard 200.

What is the weather like in Leeds for Zayn Malik’s show at the O2 Academy?

Snow blanketed Leeds on Tuesday November 19, but there have only been mostly clear skies since then.

However, the Met Office has issued a 29-hour yellow weather warning for snow and rain, which is set to come into effect from 4am on Saturday (November 23).

Where are the best places to eat and drink ahead of Zayn Malik’s show at the O2 Academy?

Leeds has a thriving food scene with many different cuisines to choose from. Here are a few of our recommendations:

Trinity Kitchen has something for everyone. The food hall boasts a number of permanent eateries such as Rola Wala, Archies and Pho as well as five rotating vendors every nine weeks. It’s the perfect spot for some street food before a concert. The Northern Market is another street food hall. Enjoy dishes from the Falafel Guys, YUZU Street Food, Big Buns and more while sipping on frozen cocktails and beers from Northern Monk. Bundobust is one of Leeds’ favourite Indian restaurants. Based in Mill Hill, Bundobust offers small street food dishes designed for sharing. With beer from Kirkstall Brewery, this vibrant restaurant has it all. White Cloth Hall is the newest addition to Leeds’ food hall boom. Home to four kitchens, this food hall has pizza, curries, tacos, meat and seafood - and a fully stocked bar. Kirkgate Market is home to some of the best Leeds has to offer, too. Its food hall features hot dogs, curries, fish and chips, kebabs and more.