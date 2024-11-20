Leeds weather: Met Office issues 29-hour heavy snow and rain warning as temperatures to drop further
Temperatures have plummeted in recent days and Leeds already saw its first covering of snow on Monday night.
The Met Office is now warning of a fresh spell of heavy snow on Saturday (November 23), followed by a rapid thaw and subsequent rain on Saturday night, that may cause some disruption.
As a result, a yellow weather warning is set to be in place across much of the UK between 4am on Saturday morning and 9am on Sunday morning.
Met Office officials warn: “Outbreaks of rain will spread north eastwards on Saturday, preceded by a spell of snow across parts of northern England and Scotland.
“In conjunction with strengthening winds, difficult driving conditions are likely, especially over higher level routes, with possibly some interruptions to power supplies.
“In addition, the rapid thaw of lying snow as milder air arrives, with perhaps an additional 20-40 mm of rain in some upland areas during Saturday night, will lead to a greater likelihood of rainfall impacts later in the period.”
There is described to be a “small chance” that power cuts will occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected. While there is a slight chance that some rural communities could become cut off.
Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures. While there is a small chance of travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel.
