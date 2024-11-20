Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Met Office has issued a fresh heavy snow and rain warning for Leeds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met Office is now warning of a fresh spell of heavy snow on Saturday (November 23), followed by a rapid thaw and subsequent rain on Saturday night, that may cause some disruption.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Met Office is now warning of a fresh spell of heavy snow on Saturday. | Tony Johnson

As a result, a yellow weather warning is set to be in place across much of the UK between 4am on Saturday morning and 9am on Sunday morning.

Met Office officials warn: “Outbreaks of rain will spread north eastwards on Saturday, preceded by a spell of snow across parts of northern England and Scotland.

“In conjunction with strengthening winds, difficult driving conditions are likely, especially over higher level routes, with possibly some interruptions to power supplies.

“In addition, the rapid thaw of lying snow as milder air arrives, with perhaps an additional 20-40 mm of rain in some upland areas during Saturday night, will lead to a greater likelihood of rainfall impacts later in the period.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is described to be a “small chance” that power cuts will occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected. While there is a slight chance that some rural communities could become cut off.

Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures. While there is a small chance of travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel.