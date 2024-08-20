The White Cloth Hall, an upcoming all-day food and drink venue near the Corn Exchange, is set to open its doors this Friday (August 23).
A series of exciting kitchens have already been announced for the Grade-II listed building, that was once home to one of the north’s most important marketplaces.
They include sandwich bar Morty's Focacceria, well-loved Malaysian restaurant Kuala Lumpur Cafe, a new grill and oyster bar from the team behind Whitelock’s Ale House, and Mexican street food brand Salma.
There will also be an all-day coffee shop and a bar with a wide range of independent craft beers, including Kirkstall Brewery and Five Points, alongside continental lagers and classic cocktails.
We took an exclusive tour of the new food hall ahead of its launch. Here are 17 of the best pictures taken inside the venue -
