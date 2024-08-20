White Cloth Hall Leeds: 17 pictures inside hotly-anticipated food and drink venue in Grade II listed building

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 20th Aug 2024, 04:45 BST

New pictures inside a hotly-anticipated food and drink spot in Leeds show the impressive result of work to reopen the historic building.

The White Cloth Hall, an upcoming all-day food and drink venue near the Corn Exchange, is set to open its doors this Friday (August 23).

A series of exciting kitchens have already been announced for the Grade-II listed building, that was once home to one of the north’s most important marketplaces.

They include sandwich bar Morty's Focacceria, well-loved Malaysian restaurant Kuala Lumpur Cafe, a new grill and oyster bar from the team behind Whitelock’s Ale House, and Mexican street food brand Salma.

There will also be an all-day coffee shop and a bar with a wide range of independent craft beers, including Kirkstall Brewery and Five Points, alongside continental lagers and classic cocktails.

We took an exclusive tour of the new food hall ahead of its launch. Here are 17 of the best pictures taken inside the venue -

The White Cloth Hall is set open its doors this Friday (August 23).

1. White Cloth Hall

The White Cloth Hall is set open its doors this Friday (August 23). | Simon Hulme

The hotly-anticipated all-day food and drink hall is situated near the Corn Exchange.

2. White Cloth Hall

The hotly-anticipated all-day food and drink hall is situated near the Corn Exchange. | Simon Hulme

Four kitchens have already been announced as part of the project.

3. White Cloth Hall

Four kitchens have already been announced as part of the project. | Simon Hulme

The bar features a wide range of independent craft beers, including Kirkstall Brewery and Five Points, alongside continental lagers and classic cocktails.

4. White Cloth Hall

The bar features a wide range of independent craft beers, including Kirkstall Brewery and Five Points, alongside continental lagers and classic cocktails. | Simon Hulme

A separate dedicated wine bar will offer curated quality wines from suppliers and a timeless selection of expertly crafted cocktails.

5. White Cloth Hall

A separate dedicated wine bar will offer curated quality wines from suppliers and a timeless selection of expertly crafted cocktails. | Simon Hulme

Complementing the drinks offer will be an artisanal British charcuterie and antipasti menu.

6. White Cloth Hall

Complementing the drinks offer will be an artisanal British charcuterie and antipasti menu. | Simon Hulme

