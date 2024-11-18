Rag’n’Bone Man Leeds: Couple left 'extremely upset' amid claims of dangerous overcrowding at O2 Academy gig
The couple had been counting down the days to see soul singer Rag’n’Bone Man perform at the O2 Academy, on Cookridge Street, on Saturday night (November 16).
But when the concert date finally arrived, their excitement quickly turned to frustration as they said the gig was “completely ruined”.
“We had several instances of people pushing in front of us,” said the 42-year-old woman, who had been at the event with her 46-year-old husband.
“The final straw was [when] a group of four or five people pushed in, so we decided to move ourselves as it was too unbearable with the lack of space.
“My husband and I headed towards the back, [but] there was no space there either. It was completely rammed to the point where people had to stand outside of the main hall and downstairs.”
She added: “I believe the overselling of this show put people’s lives at risk, as many people collapsed due to the number of people allowed to attend.
“It was distressing to see so many people upset and looking so shell-shocked. My husband and I have been left extremely upset following last night’s ordeal.”
The pair only saw the artist perform four songs before leaving and have since requested a refund from O2, as well as lodging a complaint about the reported overcrowding.
Having been to the venue previously, they said the conditions were unlike at other gigs - and said they had some serious safety concerns.
“To reiterate, the lack of space left people vulnerable and in a dangerous situation.
“If there had been an emergency, medical people would have struggled to get to them, or for people to be able to get out,” the disappointed Rag’n’Bone Man fan added.
The O2 Academy was asked to comment.
