A former One Direction member has announced he will reschedule his highly-anticipated tour after the “heartbreaking” death of bandmate Liam Payne.

Zayn Malik will be postponing the US leg of the Stairway To The Sky Tour following the shock death of Payne, 31, last Wednesday (October 16).

The singer, who left The X Factor-formed boyband in 2015 before they went on hiatus in 2016, wrote on social media platform X: “Given the heartbreaking loss experienced this week, I’ve made the decision to postpone the US leg of the Stairway To The Sky Tour.

“The dates are being rescheduled for January and I’ll post them as soon as it’s all set in the next few days. Your tickets will remain valid for the new dates. Love you all and thank you for your understanding.”

Earlier this week, Malik paid tribute to Payne, who died after a fall from a third-floor balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina, with his former members.

Malik wrote on Instagram that he “never got to thank” Payne for supporting him through some of the “most difficult” times in his life.

He also wrote that “even though you were younger than me you were always more sensible than me, you were headstrong, opinionated”.

Malik added: “When it came to the music Liam, you were the most qualified in every sense. I knew nothing in comparison, I was a novice child with no experience and you were already a professional. I was always happy to know, no matter what happened on stage we could always rely on you to know which way to steer the ship next.

“I lost a brother when you left us and can’t explain to you what I’d give to just give you a hug one last time and say goodbye to you properly and tell you that I loved and respected you dearly. I will cherish all the memories I have with you in my heart forever.

“There is no words that justify or explain how I feel right now other than beyond devastated. I hope that wherever you are right now you are good and are at peace and you know how loved you are. Love you bro.”

Malik was due to perform in San Francisco, California, on October 23, before playing several more US dates throughout the month and in November, which are set to be rescheduled.

He is set to perform in the UK in all major cities including Edinburgh, London and Manchester throughout the final two months of this year.

The singer, who will be going on tour for the first time since departing with the One Direction, is also scheduled to land in Leeds, performing at the O2 Academy on November 23.

Malik has not made an announcement about his British concerts, and a spokesman for the singer confirmed that these are unchanged.

Here’s everything you need to know about Zayn Malik’s upcoming show in Leeds.

When is Zayn Malik performing at the O2 Academy?

Zayn Malik is coming to the O2 Academy on Saturday, November 23 2024.

When do doors open for Zayn Malik at the O2 Academy?

Doors open at 6pm on Saturday, November 23 2024.

How to get tickets to Zayn Malik at the O2 Academy?

Tickets are currently on sale for the Leeds date, priced at £75.40 each on Ticketmaster.

What’s on the Stairway To The Sky Tour setlist?

There is no official setlist for the tour but fans can expect songs from his latest production Room Under The Stairs, which was released in May this year.

The album debuted at number three on the UK Albums Chart and number 15 on the US Billboard 200.