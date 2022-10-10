Light Night will be coming to Leeds this week to light up West Yorkshire.

Several light shows will be held throughout Leeds for two nights in October, using an array of technology to create stunning displays.

The spectacular annual lights show has been running since 2005 and in 2019, the show was enjoyed by a reported 150,000 people .

In 2021, Light Night made its return to Leeds after the 2020 iteration was cancelled amid fears concerning the COVID-19 pandemic.

When is Leeds Light Night 2022?

Light Night Leeds 2022 will begin on Thursday, October 13 and end on Friday, October 14.

Light Night 2022 is the first show on the schedule, starting at 6pm at Left Bank. Most of the other shows start at 6:30pm across the city on Thursday, with the final light shows finishing at 10:30pm on Friday.

Will you be attending Leeds Night Light 2022?

Advertisement Hide Ad

How can I watch Light Night Leeds 2022?

Most events hosted as part of Leeds Light Night 2022 are free and do not require a ticket - however, two events will require you to book in advance.

They are the Illuminated Swim, which will run from October 13 to October 15 at 6:30pm to 10:30pm and the Light Night 2022 at Left Bank, which runs from October 13 to October 14 at 6pm to 10pm.

Tickets for the Illuminated Swim can be found on Eventbrite , while tickets for the Light Night 2022 at Left Bank can be found on the official Light Night website - however, they are currently unavailable for purchase.

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, with most events that are part of Leeds Light Night 2022, you can simply turn up and enjoy the show free of charge.

If you need any assistance during your time at Leeds Light Night festival, you can ask a member of staff for help - with their fluorescent vests, they’re easily identified.