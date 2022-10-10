Leeds Night Light Festival is set to take place from Thursday, October 13 to Friday, October 14. However, some events may fall outside of these two dates.

Events will take place all over Leeds, as well as some just outside the city.

They are separated into individual zones, with several shows taking place within each zone (sometimes concurrently). In total, there are ten different designated zones for Leeds Light Night Festival 2022.

Below, we’ve made a full list of each zone and the events that will be happening in them over the course of the festival’s duration.

This picture was taken during Leeds Light Night 2017 - let’s hope the 2022 iteration can live up to it!

Full list of events at Leeds Night Light Festival 2022

Millenium Square Zone

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lux: October 13 - 14 from 7pm to 10:30pm @ Leeds Civic Hall, Millennium Square, LS1 1UR.

Continuum: October 13 - 14 from 6:30pm to 10:30pm @ Millennium Square, LS1 1UR.

Drop of Light: October 13 - 14 from 6:30pm to 10:30pm @ Main Auditorium, Carriageworks Theatre, Millennium Square, LS1 1UR.

Invisible: October 13 - 14 from 6:30pm to 10:30pm @ Broderick Hall, Leeds City Museum, Millennium Square, LS2 8BH.

Light Show: October 13 - 14 from 7pm to 10:30pm @ First Direct Arena, Clay Pit Lane, LS2 8BY.

Headrow Zone

The Kosmo-Lounge: October 13 - 14 from 6:30pm to 10:30pm @ The Light, The Headrow, LS1 8TL.

A Time To Play: October 14 from 7pm to 10:15pm @ Leeds Cathedral, Cookridge Street, LS2 8BE.

Taal Yatra: October 13 - 14 from 6:30pm to 10:30pm @ St. John the Evangelist Church Gardens, Mark Lane, LS2 8JA.

Power of Poetry: October 13 - 14 from 6:30pm to 10:30pm @ Cookridge Street (Junction with St Anne’s Street) & The Headrow (outside Flight Club/Savers)

Briggate Zone

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bubbles: October 13 - 14 from 6:30pm to 10:30pm @ Leeds Library, Commercial Street, LS1 6AL.

Dear Leeds: October 13 - 14 from 6:30pm to 10:30pm @ Briggate, LS1 6LX.

Distant Drums: October 13 - 14 6:50pm & 7:50pm @ Event Space, Briggate, LS1 6LX.

Spark!: October 13 - 14 6:30pm, 7:20pm, 8:10pm, 9:30pm (20 minute sets) @ Event Space, Trinity Leeds & Albion Street, LS1 5ER.

Victoria Zone

House of Cards: October 13 - 14 from 6:30pm to 10:30pm @ Sydney Street (Outside Victoria Gate).

Stars: October 13 - 14 from 6:30pm to 10:30pm @ Victoria Arcade, Briggate, LS1 6BE.

Hackspace Cubed: October 13 - 14 from 6:30pm to 10:30pm @ Post Office Entrance, New York Street, LS2 7DT.

Town Hall Zone

Advertisement Hide Ad

Late Night Opening: October 13 - 14 from 6:30pm to 9pm @ Henry Moore Institute, Victoria Gardens, The Headrow, LS1 3AH.

Dream Aquarium: October 13 - 14 from 7pm to 10:30pm @ Victoria Gardens, The Headrow, LS1 3AA.

Fallen Stars: October 13 - 14 from 7pm to 10:30pm : Victoria Gardens, The Headrow, LS1 3AA.

Light Organ: October 13 - 14 from 6:30pm to 10:30pm @ Central Court, Leeds Art Gallery, The Headrow, LS1 3AA.

Light Night at The Library: October 14 from 6:30pm to 10:30pm @ Ground Floor, Central Library, Calverley Street, LS1 3AB.

Power of Poetry: October 13 from 6:30pm to 10:30pm @ The Headrow (Opposite Roxy Lanes), LS1 8TL.

SOYO Zone (Quarry Hill)

Let the Light Play: October 13 from 6:30pm to 10:30pm @ Leeds City College, Playhouse Square, LS2 7BS.

End Over End: October 13 - 14 from 6:30pm to 10:30pm @ Plinth, Playhouse Square, Quarry Hill, LS2 7UP.

Rockin’ & Rollin’: October 14 from 6:30pm to 10:30pm @ Various locations Leeds Playhouse/Quarry Hill Campus.

Goofs: October 13 - 14 from 6:30pm to 10:30pm @ Leeds Bus Station, New York Street, LS2 7HU.

Breathe: October 13 from 7:45pm to 10:30pm and October 14 from 6:30pm to 10:30pm @ Lady Chapel, Leeds Minster, Kirkgate, Leeds, LS2 7DJ.

Service of Light: October 13 from 7pm to 7:45pm @ Leeds Minster, Kirkgate, Leeds, LS2 7DJ.

Wellington Place Zone

Advertisement Hide Ad

Zauberin des Mondes (Sorceress of the moon): October 13 - 14 from 7:30pm to 10:30pm @ Lifting Tower, Wellington Place, LS1 4AP.

Family Friendly Fun: October 13 - 14 from 6:30pm to 10:30pm @ Wellington Place, LS1 4AP.

Butterfly Cluster: October 13 - 14 from 7pm to 10:30pm @ Wellington Place, LS1 4AP.

Station Zone

Illumaphonium: October 13 - 14 from 6:30pm to 10:30pm @ Bond Court, LS1 2JZ.

Joy Ride: October 13 - 14 from 7:30pm to 10:30pm @ City Square, LS1 1PJ.

Norman: October 13 - 14 from 6:30pm to 10:30pm @ Main Concourse, Leeds Train Station.

Infinity Pools: October 13 - 14 from 6:30pm to 10:30pm @ Granary Wharf, Leeds, LS1 4GL.

NYX: October 13 - 14 from 7pm to 10:30pm @ Sovereign Square, Swinegate, LS1 4AG.

Power of Poetry: October 13 - 14 from 6:30pm to 10:30pm @ Infirmary Street (Pret) & outside Blackhouse.

South Bank Zone

Advertisement Hide Ad

Affinity: October 13 - 14 from 6:30pm to 10:30pm @ The Tetley, Hunslet Road, LS10 1JQ.

A Room: October 13 - 14 from 6:30pm to 10:30pm @ The Tetley, Hunslet Road, LS10 1JQ

Late Night Exhibitions: October 13 - 14 from 6:30pm to 10:30pm @ The Tetley, Hunslet Road, LS10 1JQ.

Lightstream: October 13 - 14 from 7pm to 10:30pm @ Leeds Dock, LS10 1PZ.

The Shape of Light: October 13 - 14 from 6:30pm to 10:30pm @ Leeds Dock, LS10 1PZ.

Kinetic Perspective: October 13 - 14 from 7pm to 10:30pm @ The Boulevard, Leeds Dock, LS10 1PZ.

Light Knights and Castles: October 13 -14 from 6:15pm, 7pm, 7:45pm and 8:30pm @ Armouries Square, Leeds Dock, LS10 1LT.

Glow in the Dark Art: October 13 - 14 from 6:30pm to 9pm @ Leeds Dock/Granary Wharf.

Outside the Centre