Northern Railways are offering cheap train tickets to and from Light Night Leeds , which is due to take place Thursday October 13 and Friday October 14, 2022.

Tickets will be available to and from Leeds on the days of the events for as little as £1.50 per ticket.

Tony Baxter, regional director at Northern, said: “Light Night Leeds is a highlight in the region’s cultural calendar. The £1.50 ticket drop is our way of helping our customers go do their thing after work, with fares that will get you there for less.”

Light Night Leeds is a free two-day event where some of the city’s most recognisable landmarks get a makeover by spectacular light installations by a wide range of artists and is the biggest one of its kind in the UK.

Here is everything you need to know about Northern’s discounted train tickets for Light Night Leeds.

Spark Drummers at Trinity Leeds. PIC: Roddy Scott Photography Ltd

How does it work and how many tickets are available

Northern is offering £1.50 tickets to and from Leeds for Night Light Leeds as part of their Go Do Your Thing after work campaign.

More than 2000 tickets have been released for trips into Leeds between 4pm and 6pm and departing Leeds train station 8pm and 10pm on Thursday October 13, 2022.

How do I get reduced tickets to and from Leeds on Light Night Leeds?

Reduced tickets can only be purchased from Northern’s website or from their app, and are not available from services such as Trainline.

Tony Baxter adds: “Tickets are on a first come, first serve basis – so those looking to take advantage should book early to avoid disappointment. When they’re gone, they’re gone.”