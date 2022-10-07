When are the Rugby League World Cup fixtures in Leeds? When RLWC 2021 starts as schedule detailed in full
The Rugby League World Cup 2021 will take place in England, with two stadiums in Leeds chosen to host games.
After a year where it was cancelled due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the Rugby League World Cup 2021 will be played in 2022.
This will mark the sixth occasion where England hosted the Rugby League World Cup. This includes 1960 and 1970, where it hosted alongside the rest of the United Kingdom and in 2000 where it shared hostship alongside France, Wales, Ireland and Scotland.
England also hosted the tournament in 2013, sharing the privilege with Wales.
The tournament will commence on Saturday, October 15 with England v Samoa at St. James’ Park in Newcastle.
Where and when will the fixtures be played in Leeds?
Leeds’ share of the Rugby World Cup 2021 fixtures will be shared between two stadiums - Headingley Stadium and Elland Road.
In total, four fixtures from the Rugby World Cup 2021 will be played in Leeds. Headingley will host Australia v Fiji, Jamaica v Ireland and New Zealand v Ireland from the group stage, while the first Semi Final will be played at Elland Road.
How can I get tickets?
Tickets for the Rugby League World Cup 2021 can be found and purchased on the official website. Ticket prices will vary from stadium to stadium.
Full list of all Rugby League World Cup 2021 fixtures
Group A:
England v Samoa - October 15, Newcastle, St. James’ Park
France v Greece - October 17, Doncaster, Eco-Power Stadium
England v France - October 22, Bolton, University of Bolton Stadium
Samoa v Greece - October 23, Doncaster, Eco-Power Stadium
England v Greece - October 29, Sheffield, Bramall Lane
Samoa v France - October 30, Warrington, Halliwell Jones Stadium
Group B:
Australia v Fiji - October 15, Leeds, Headingley Stadium
Scotland v Italy - October 16, Newcastle, Kingston Park
Australia v Scotland - October 21, Coventry, Coventry Building Society Arena
Fiji v Italy - October 22, Newcastle, Kingston Park
Fiji v Scotland - October 29, Newcastle, Kingston Park
Australia v Italy - October 29, St. Helens, Totally Wicked Stadium
Group C:
Jamaica v Ireland - October 16, Leeds, Headingley Stadium
New Zealand v Lebanon - October 16, Warrington, Halliwell Jones Stadium
New Zealand v Jamaica - October 22, Hull, MKM Stadium
Lebanon v Ireland - October 23, Leigh, Leigh Sports Village
New Zealand v Ireland - October 28, Leeds, Headingley Stadium
Lebanon v Jamaica - October 30, Leigh, Leigh Sports Village
Group D:
Tonga v Papua New Guinea - October 18, St. Helens, Totally Wicked Stadium
Wales v Cook Islands - October 19, Leigh, Leigh Sports Village
Tonga v Wales - October 24, St. Helens, Totally Wicked Stadium
Papua New Guinea v Cook Islands - October 25, Warrington, Halliwell Jones Stadium
Tonga v Cook Islands - October 30, Middlesbrough, Riverside Stadium
Papua New Guinea v Wales - October 31, Doncaster, Eco-Power Stadium
Quarter Finals:
Group B winner v Group C runner-up - November 4, Huddersfield, John Smith’s Stadium
Group A winner v Group D runner-up - November 5, Wigan, DW Stadium
Group C winner v Group B runner up - November 5, Hull, MKM Stadium
Group D winner v Group A runner-up - November 6, Warrington, Halliwell Jones Stadium
Semi Finals:
QF1 winner v QF3 winner - November 11, Leeds, Elland Road
QF2 winner v QF4 winner - November 12, London, Emirates Stadium
Final:
SF1 winner v SF2 winner - November 19, Manchester, Old Trafford