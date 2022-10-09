Here’s everything you need to know about what key services face diversions.

Leeds Light Night

Dozens of services are due to be diverted away from the city centre later this week as Leeds Light Night returns.

The event will see the historic face of Leeds Civic Hall transformed into an incredible retro video game as visitors get to take control.

Light Night will take place on Thursday and Friday evening (October 13 and 14) with dozens of buses diverting.

Among the services disrupted the 1 and 1B towards Headingley will follow a normal route to Bishopgate Street then via Wellington Street, King Street, East Parade, Calverley Street, Portland Way, Woodhouse Lane resume a normal route.

Meanwhile the 7, 7A, 7S towards Leeds will be terminating early at Vicar Lane.

Elsewhere Chapeltown Road inbound towards the city is expected to reopen following emergency works to repair a major water leak.

Roadworks

Services 1,1B, 4, 4F, 5, 5A, 7, 7A, 7S, 14, 15, 16, 16A, 19, 19A, 33, 34, 40, 42, 49

50, 50A, 55, 55C, 60, 64, 72, 75, 163, 200, 201, 201A, 202, 203, 229, 254, 444, 446, 508, A1, X6 X11, X98, X99: Leeds Light Night on Thursday and Friday (October 13 and 14). Bus services will be diverted in the city centre from 5.30pm to 11.59pm both evenings.