Leeds Light Night Festival 2022: full list of road closures and traffic diversions
Here’s a full list of traffic diversions that will be in action during Leeds Light Night 2022.
Leeds Light Night 2022 is almost here, with a series of breathtaking light shows set to take over the city.
To accommodate the festival, there will be numerous road closures and traffic diversions across Leeds.
Some cycleways will also be closed off for the festival - pedestrians, however, will be unaffected by the closures.
The festival will take place on October 13 and October 14, with road closures coming into effect on both days.
To help you out any commuters or drivers who may be affected by these closures, we’ve put together a full list of them so you know what you’re dealing with.
Full list of road closures for Leeds Light Night 2022
Road closures from 5:30pm - 11:30pm (both days)
- Great George Street: from Calverley Street to Woodhouse Lane
- Cookridge Street: from Great George Street to Rossington Street
- Rossington Street: from Cookridge Street to Woodhouse Lane
- Percival Street: from Rossington Street to Vernon Street
- Vernon Street: from Cookridge Street to Woodhouse Lane
- Cookridge Street: from The Headrow to Great George Street
- St. Anne’s Street: from Dudley Way to Cookridge Street
- Alexander Street: from Calverley Street onwards
- The Headrow: from East Parade to Albion Street
- Upper Basinghall Street: from The Headrow to Butts Court
- Butts Court: from Upper Basinghall Street to Short Street
- Short Street: from Butts Court to Albion Street
- Park Row: from The Headrow to Boar Lane/Wellington Street
- South Parade: from East Parade to Park Row
- Bedford Street: from East Parade to Park Row
- Russell Street: from Park Row onwards
- Bond Street: from Infirmary Street to Upper Basinghall Street
- Infirmary Street: from King Street/East Parade to Park Row/City Square
- Wine Street: from Infirmary Street onwards
- Toronto Street: from Infirmary Street to Quebec Street
- Boar Lane: from Mill Hill to Park Row
- City Square: from Infirmary Street to Park Row
- Quebec Street: from Wellington Street to King Street/East Parade
- Bond Street: from Park Row to Lands Lane
- Lower Basinghall Street: from Boar Lane to Bond Street
- New Station Street: from Boar Lane to Wellington Street
Road Closures (from 18:00 until 21:30)
- Briggate: from The Headrow to Boar Lane
- Lands Lane: from The Headrow to Albion Place
- Albion Street: from Commercial Street to Boar Lane
- Albion Place: from Albion Street to Briggate
- King Edward Street: from Briggate to Vicar Lane
- Commercial Street: from Bond Street to Briggate
Cycleway closures
- Wellington Street: from Bishopgate Street to Quebec Street/King Street (6am, October 12 - 12pm, October 15)
- Cookridge Street: from Great George Street to The Headrow (6am, October 13 - 12pm, October 15)
- The Headrow: from Oxford Place to Cookridge Street (6am, October 13 - 12pm, October 15)
- Calverley Street: from Great George Street to Portland Street (6am, October 13 - 12pm, October 15)