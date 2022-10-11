Leeds Light Night 2022 is almost here, with a series of breathtaking light shows set to take over the city.

To accommodate the festival, there will be numerous road closures and traffic diversions across Leeds.

Some cycleways will also be closed off for the festival - pedestrians, however, will be unaffected by the closures.

The festival will take place on October 13 and October 14, with road closures coming into effect on both days.

To help you out any commuters or drivers who may be affected by these closures, we’ve put together a full list of them so you know what you’re dealing with.

A full list of all traffic closures for Leeds Light Night Festival 2022 can be found below.

Leeds Light Night is an annual event in Leeds, with similar events taking place all over northern England throughout the year.

Full list of road closures for Leeds Light Night 2022

Advertisement Hide Ad

Road closures from 5:30pm - 11:30pm (both days)

Great George Street: from Calverley Street to Woodhouse Lane

Cookridge Street: from Great George Street to Rossington Street

Rossington Street: from Cookridge Street to Woodhouse Lane

Percival Street: from Rossington Street to Vernon Street

Vernon Street: from Cookridge Street to Woodhouse Lane

Cookridge Street: from The Headrow to Great George Street

St. Anne’s Street: from Dudley Way to Cookridge Street

Alexander Street: from Calverley Street onwards

The Headrow: from East Parade to Albion Street

Upper Basinghall Street: from The Headrow to Butts Court

Butts Court: from Upper Basinghall Street to Short Street

Short Street: from Butts Court to Albion Street

Park Row: from The Headrow to Boar Lane/Wellington Street

South Parade: from East Parade to Park Row

Bedford Street: from East Parade to Park Row

Russell Street: from Park Row onwards

Bond Street: from Infirmary Street to Upper Basinghall Street

Infirmary Street: from King Street/East Parade to Park Row/City Square

Wine Street: from Infirmary Street onwards

Toronto Street: from Infirmary Street to Quebec Street

Boar Lane: from Mill Hill to Park Row

City Square: from Infirmary Street to Park Row

Quebec Street: from Wellington Street to King Street/East Parade

Bond Street: from Park Row to Lands Lane

Lower Basinghall Street: from Boar Lane to Bond Street

New Station Street: from Boar Lane to Wellington Street

Road Closures (from 18:00 until 21:30)

Briggate: from The Headrow to Boar Lane

Lands Lane: from The Headrow to Albion Place

Albion Street: from Commercial Street to Boar Lane

Albion Place: from Albion Street to Briggate

King Edward Street: from Briggate to Vicar Lane

Commercial Street: from Bond Street to Briggate

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cycleway closures