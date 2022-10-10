News you can trust since 1890
Leeds Met Office weather forecast: When it will stop raining this week as city prepares for Light Night

It’s been a pretty miserable weekend in Leeds with rain lashing down but the weather is due to brighten up.

By Alex Grant
Monday, 10th October 2022, 7:49 am - 1 min read
Updated Monday, 10th October 2022, 7:49 am

Temperatures may not be particularly high but there is still some sun expected for as the city prepares for Leeds Light Night later this week.

Here is the full Met Office weather forecast for the week ahead:

Temperatures may not be particularly high but there is still some sun expected. Picture: James Hardisty

Monday

There will be some sunny intervals on Monday morning but they will give way to clouds into the afternoon and early evening.

Highs of 14C are expected.

Tuesday

Tuesday is expected to be bright early on before becoming cloudy by lunchtime.

Temperatures are predicted to reach 14C.

Wednesday

Potentially breezy but is expected to remain dry throughout.

Highs of 14C.

Thursday

As Light Night celebrations get underway it’s expected to be cloudy turning to light showers by night-time.

Highs of 14C.

Friday

Leeds residents should expect a clear end to the week.

Highs of 13C.

Met OfficeLeeds