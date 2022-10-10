Leeds Met Office weather forecast: When it will stop raining this week as city prepares for Light Night
It’s been a pretty miserable weekend in Leeds with rain lashing down but the weather is due to brighten up.
Temperatures may not be particularly high but there is still some sun expected for as the city prepares for Leeds Light Night later this week.
Here is the full Met Office weather forecast for the week ahead:
Monday
There will be some sunny intervals on Monday morning but they will give way to clouds into the afternoon and early evening.
Highs of 14C are expected.
Tuesday
Tuesday is expected to be bright early on before becoming cloudy by lunchtime.
Temperatures are predicted to reach 14C.
Wednesday
Potentially breezy but is expected to remain dry throughout.
Highs of 14C.
Thursday
As Light Night celebrations get underway it’s expected to be cloudy turning to light showers by night-time.
Highs of 14C.
Friday
Leeds residents should expect a clear end to the week.
Highs of 13C.