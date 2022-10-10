Temperatures may not be particularly high but there is still some sun expected for as the city prepares for Leeds Light Night later this week.

Here is the full Met Office weather forecast for the week ahead:

Monday

There will be some sunny intervals on Monday morning but they will give way to clouds into the afternoon and early evening.

Highs of 14C are expected.

Tuesday

Tuesday is expected to be bright early on before becoming cloudy by lunchtime.

Temperatures are predicted to reach 14C.

Wednesday

Potentially breezy but is expected to remain dry throughout.

Highs of 14C.

Thursday

As Light Night celebrations get underway it’s expected to be cloudy turning to light showers by night-time.

Highs of 14C.

Friday

Leeds residents should expect a clear end to the week.