A popular 1990s and 2000s club night is set to host its biggest event yet as it marks its second birthday.

Club Classics Leeds, formerly held at The Old Woollen in Farsley, is taking over the 1000-capacity Project House in Armley for a daytime disco on November 16.

Launched in 2022 by DJ and promoter Gavin Lampitt, the night is dedicated to club classics and anthems from the nineties and noughties with live performers and special guests.

The new event comes after six sell out shows in Leeds and a sell-out launch in Huddersfield.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Gavin said he is “gobsmacked” to see how much people love the events.

Club Classics is back with another daytime disco, taking place at Project House in Armley. Photo: Club Classics | Club Classics

“I've been a promoter for quite a long time, about 25 years, to be honest, and I just started this not thinking how it was gonna go.

“But it's just taken off big time. Everyone is selling it out.

“We're doing a Halloween special in Huddersfield (November 2) because it's just getting better and better all the time, to be honest.

“This is the first time we’ve done the over 30s again and this is the biggest venue we've done.

“It's more of a daytime thing this time. It’s targeted at an older generation so we're going from 5pm till 11pm. People can get off at a decent time, because most people have got stuff to get up for now on a Sunday.”

British singer and songwriter Angie Brown will be performing her 90’s club hits, including Playing With Knives, I’m Gonna Get You and Hold that Sucker Down.

Brown will be joined by 90s legends K-Klass, who will be performing a four deck masterclass DJ set.

Leeds’ very own Marc Leaf, Tony Walker and Gavin Lampitt will also be joining the line-up, accompanied by percussionist Bongo Dave and saxophonist Cat.

Club-goers can also expect delicious food from street food vendors on the day.

Find out more information about Club Classics via the official social media pages and tickets on Skiddle.