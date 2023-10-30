Take a look at these splendid and spooky homes in Leeds all dressed up for Halloween 2023.

Halloween lovers have gone above and beyond this year with their decorating, we have seen huge spider webs, sinister skeletons and even a pirate ship in a front garden.

We have put together a collection of photos from our favourite decorations sent in by readers.

They include cemeteries, witches and ghouls taking over homes in Leeds - click through this article to see some great decorations.

1 . Dead Pirates A very creative display of skeleton pirates from Heather Winter. Photo: Heather Winter

2 . Pumpkin Scarecrow That scarecrow is sure to scare those trick-or-treating! Shared by Brad Lee Matwijiw. Photo: Brad Lee Matwijiw

3 . Spooky Cemetery This jam packed garden is decorated like a cemetery with ghouls and ghosts. Shared by Heather Winter. Photo: Heather Winter

4 . Halloween Party Wow look at all those decorations! Skeletons, giant spiders and pumpkins. Shared by Sammie Jo. Photo: Sammie Jo

5 . Witches A gathering of witches in the garden from Janet Mulroy. Photo: Janet Mulroy

6 . Bones Galore There are so many bones in this garden, can you spot them all? Shared by Heather Winter. Photo: Heather Winter