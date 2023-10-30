Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Matthew Perry, star of Friends, has died aged 54
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans
Friends cast 'utterly devastated' by death of Matthew Perry
Labour MP suspended over speech at pro-Palestine rally
Marksman charged with Chris Kaba's murder to be named publicly
Hundreds of Safestyle workers made redundant as firm goes bust

The 13 best pictures of Halloween decorations at homes across Leeds

Take a look at these splendid and spooky homes in Leeds all dressed up for Halloween 2023.
Laura Andrew
By Laura Andrew
Published 30th Oct 2023, 13:13 GMT
Updated 31st Oct 2023, 11:12 GMT

Halloween lovers have gone above and beyond this year with their decorating, we have seen huge spider webs, sinister skeletons and even a pirate ship in a front garden.

We have put together a collection of photos from our favourite decorations sent in by readers.

They include cemeteries, witches and ghouls taking over homes in Leeds - click through this article to see some great decorations.

A very creative display of skeleton pirates from Heather Winter.

1. Dead Pirates

A very creative display of skeleton pirates from Heather Winter. Photo: Heather Winter

Photo Sales
That scarecrow is sure to scare those trick-or-treating! Shared by Brad Lee Matwijiw.

2. Pumpkin Scarecrow

That scarecrow is sure to scare those trick-or-treating! Shared by Brad Lee Matwijiw. Photo: Brad Lee Matwijiw

Photo Sales
This jam packed garden is decorated like a cemetery with ghouls and ghosts. Shared by Heather Winter.

3. Spooky Cemetery

This jam packed garden is decorated like a cemetery with ghouls and ghosts. Shared by Heather Winter. Photo: Heather Winter

Photo Sales
Wow look at all those decorations! Skeletons, giant spiders and pumpkins. Shared by Sammie Jo.

4. Halloween Party

Wow look at all those decorations! Skeletons, giant spiders and pumpkins. Shared by Sammie Jo. Photo: Sammie Jo

Photo Sales
A gathering of witches in the garden from Janet Mulroy.

5. Witches

A gathering of witches in the garden from Janet Mulroy. Photo: Janet Mulroy

Photo Sales
There are so many bones in this garden, can you spot them all? Shared by Heather Winter.

6. Bones Galore

There are so many bones in this garden, can you spot them all? Shared by Heather Winter. Photo: Heather Winter

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds