The undeniable charm of this chocolate box village just six miles from Leeds city centre is bolstered by its creative spirit – as I discovered on a spontaneous visit this week.

Farsley, known by many as a desirable neighbourhood in the east of the city, was recently named the happiest place in Leeds by YEP readers.

Its draws are immediately apparent – a towering mill complex housing artisanal businesses, shops that can’t be found elsewhere, an abundance of pubs – and yet, according to Rightmove, that’s not impacted too harshly on house prices, the average for a terraced property being £215,000.

I visited Farsley which was named the 'happiest' place in Leeds - and left with a smile on my face. | National World

I was instantly drawn to the quaint stone terraces that line Old Road on my walk from New Pudsey Station into the village. It’s not difficult to imagine why people might be happy when they’re living in homes that look as though they’ve been plucked from a Sally Wainwright drama.

The terraces are packed along Town Street too, most of them with shops or restaurants inside. It’s seemingly impossible to walk more than 10 steps without there being another around the corner - and they’re all independents.

There’s no giant supermarket casting a shadow over the high street. Only butchers, bakers, candlestick makers.

Sunny Bank Mills is a huge draw for Farsley, attracting people to the enormous complex that houses creative craftspeople. | Simon Hulme

I’ve been to Farsley once before, when Rishi Sunak toured Sunny Bank Mills. In the week of the autumn budget, his efforts to engage with business owners at the mill complex backfired slightly when he was caught on camera using a hammer in an unusual manner.

Still, he was pleased by what he saw. The former Conservative MP Stuart Andrew told me that Mr Sunak was “impressed beyond expectations” and that he “could have spent the whole day” at the mills.

I can understand the effect it had on the Tory leader, having enjoyed seeing the gallery myself and meeting some of the talented people who have studios there.

Returning this week, I stopped at Saint Jude, an adorable cafe bar adjacent to the mills. Distinct from the nearby terraces, the eatery is more Scandinavian in design and appears like a miniature church on the side of the road. Perhaps this was the inspiration for its apostolic name.

Saint Jude, a charming cafe bar, can be found on Town Street in Farsley. | National World

After a lovely chat on the sunny terrace with a friend, I went inside and tried their generous menu.

Saint Jude’s cheese burger was delicious and just the right amount of charred with melted cheddar cheese and a cloud-like brioche bun. Their chips were moreish too.

Just over the road at the junction with Bagley Lane is The Fleece. I rounded out my visit on the seats at the front, watching the world go by as the lively chatter of punters filtered from the open door.

It’s a true local – and in walking distance of several other upmarket watering holes (I’m envisioning a middle-class alternative to the Otley Run). A cold pint of Moretti, taking in the comings and goings of Farsley, felt like the perfect way to end the day.