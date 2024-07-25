Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A popular event that takes punters back to the 1990s and 2000s is set to host its biggest event yet as it marks its second birthday.

Club Classics was first held at the Old Woollen in Farsley but has since grown in stature and after several sold out nights it is now set to be held at Project House on Armley Road.

The event, which will mark the second birthday for Club Classics, is aimed at people in their 30s and over and is set to be a celebration of classic tunes and hands in the air anthems from the 1990s and 2000s.

Leeds DJ Gavin Limpitt has been hosting the club classics events in Leeds for two years

Organiser Gavin Lampitt explained that the event is a ‘daytime disco’ and will last from 5pm until 11pm.

He said: “It’s so people can get out, have a great time, and then get home and in bed by midnight.”

Joining him on the decks will be Angie Brown, K-Klass, Marc Leaf and Tony Walker.

Gavin said that he’s worried about the prospect of trying to sell out Project House, which has a capacity of 1,000, but that he feels up to the challenge.

He said: “We’ve had six sold out nights which shows there’s an appetite for it and we had our first night in Huddersfield the other week which went really well.

“It’s a great venue and we’ve just got to go for it.”

Gavin has been a DJ in Leeds for more than two decades, playing for clubs including Federation, Glasshouse, Love Leeds Gatecrasher, Fibre and Mission. The Club Classics event promises a night of nostalgia for those who partied in Leeds in the 1990s and early 2000s.

Gavin added: “It’s nice to have a space for the older crowd that’s not just full of the young ‘uns - they’ve been there and done that, they want to be with people from their own time.

“And they love the older music, not many places play it anymore. It’s a chance for people to relive their youth."