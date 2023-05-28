Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Live at Leeds in the Park 2023: 23 pictures from music festival as thousands flock to Temple Newsam

Thousands of people flocked to Temple Newsam for Live at Leeds in the Park 2023.
By Joseph Keith
Published 28th May 2023, 11:24 BST
Updated 28th May 2023, 11:35 BST

Crowds packed into the park in east Leeds for the annual music festival, which took place on Saturday (May 27).

This year’s event featured a star-studded line-up of musicians, including Two Door Cinema Club, Lottery Winners, Tom Walker and Kate Nash.

Here are some of the best pictures from the day showing fans enjoying the sunshine and acts performing on-stage.

Thousands attended Live at Leeds in the Park 2023, in Temple Newsam.

1. Live at Leeds in the Park 2023

Thousands attended Live at Leeds in the Park 2023, in Temple Newsam. Photo: Mark Bickerdike Photography

Live at Leeds in the Park 2023, Temple Newsam, Leeds. Kate Nash on stage.

2. Live at Leeds in the Park: Kate Nash

Live at Leeds in the Park 2023, Temple Newsam, Leeds. Kate Nash on stage. Photo: Mark Bickerdike Photography

Live at Leeds in the Park, Temple Newsam, Leeds. Lottery Winners on stage.

3. Live at Leeds in the Park: Lottery Winners on stage.

Live at Leeds in the Park, Temple Newsam, Leeds. Lottery Winners on stage. Photo: Mark Bickerdike Photography

Live at Leeds in the Park, Temple Newsam, Leeds. Crowds cheer on the acts.

4. Live at Leeds in the Park: Crowds

Live at Leeds in the Park, Temple Newsam, Leeds. Crowds cheer on the acts. Photo: Mark Bickerdike Photography

