Live at Leeds: In The Park is returning to Temple Newsam for its 16th year later this month. Globally recognised artists will gather to put on an unmissable event of music, performance and entertainment in the city.

The event is set to take place on May 27 and tickets are already on sale and available to buy. The impressive line-up includes well-known bands such as Two Door Cinema Club, Tom Walker and Kate Nash.

Although the full-line up has not yet been released organisers have given festival-goers a taster of what they can expect. According to the website 40 acts will perform throughout the day.

Live at Leeds 2023 line-up

We have rounded up the acts which have been announced so far, including:

Two Door Cinema Club

DMA’S

The Hives

The Lathums

Tom Walker

Maximo Park

Everything Everything

Cavetown

Kate Nash

The Big Moon

Black Honey

Crawlers

The Beths

CMAT

James Marriott

Liam Cordiale

Lottery Winners

Brooke Combe

Bully

Lapsley

Panic Shack

Pillow Queens

Sir Chloe

Skinny Living

Afflecks Palace

Ber

Deadletter

Dolores Forever

Ellur

Enola Gay

Low Hummer

Modern love

Opus Kink

Priestgate

Prima Queen

Psymon Spine

Rose Gray

Live at Leeds: Start and finish times

According to the Live at Leeds website, the event will start at noon on May 27. The website does not specify a finishing time but the schedule runs until 11 pm so it is thought it will end around this time.

How to get tickets