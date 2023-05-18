Live at Leeds 2023 line-up including Kate Nash, Tom Walker and Two Door Cinema Club - how to get tickets
Two Door Cinema Club, Kate Nash and Tom Walker are among artists set to perform at Live at Leeds 2023
Live at Leeds: In The Park is returning to Temple Newsam for its 16th year later this month. Globally recognised artists will gather to put on an unmissable event of music, performance and entertainment in the city.
The event is set to take place on May 27 and tickets are already on sale and available to buy. The impressive line-up includes well-known bands such as Two Door Cinema Club, Tom Walker and Kate Nash.
Although the full-line up has not yet been released organisers have given festival-goers a taster of what they can expect. According to the website 40 acts will perform throughout the day.
Live at Leeds 2023 line-up
We have rounded up the acts which have been announced so far, including:
Two Door Cinema Club
DMA’S
The Hives
The Lathums
Tom Walker
Maximo Park
Everything Everything
Cavetown
Kate Nash
The Big Moon
Black Honey
Crawlers
The Beths
CMAT
James Marriott
Liam Cordiale
Lottery Winners
Brooke Combe
Bully
Lapsley
Panic Shack
Pillow Queens
Sir Chloe
Skinny Living
Afflecks Palace
Ber
Deadletter
Dolores Forever
Ellur
Enola Gay
Low Hummer
Modern love
Opus Kink
Priestgate
Prima Queen
Psymon Spine
Rose Gray
Live at Leeds: Start and finish times
According to the Live at Leeds website, the event will start at noon on May 27. The website does not specify a finishing time but the schedule runs until 11 pm so it is thought it will end around this time.
How to get tickets
Tickets are already on sale for Live at Leeds: In The Park via Seetickets. At the time of writing, tickets cost from £66 for a day pass and £150 for a weekend ticket which includes entry into Slam Dunk festival the next day (May 28).