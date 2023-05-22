Kate Nash will perform at Live at Leeds later this month - here’s when you can see her

Kate Nash is set to headline at Live at Leeds: In The Park as it returns to Temple Newsam later this month. Now in its 16th year, globally recognised artists will come together to put on an unmissable event of music, performance and entertainment in our home city of Leeds.

English singer and songwriter Kate Nash will headline the event on Saturday and take to the main The Cockpit stage. Kate Nash rose to fame in 2007 when she released her hit single Foundations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She then released her debut album, Made of Bricks which peaked at number one in the UK and was a moderate international success. Nash has won a host of awards including a Brit for Best British Female Artist in 2008.

In 2010 she released her second studio album, My Best Friend Is You which reached the top 10 in the UK and Germany. And in more recent times she released an independent album in 2018 titled Yesterday Was Forever which was funded by her fans Kickstarter campaign.

Live at Leeds is set to take place on May 27 and some of the main headliner acts have already been announced. Tickets are already on sale for Live at Leeds: In The Park via Seetickets .

Kate Nash will perform at Live at Leeds later this month - here’s when you can see her

Artists will perform on one of five stages including The Cockpit, Rolling Stone, DIY Stage, and Dork left and right stage. Here’s when Kate Nash will perform at the event.

Kate Nash at Live at Leeds 2023 - when will she perform

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kate Nash will perform on The Cockpit Stage at Live at Leeds on May 27. She will perform from 3.45pm to 4.30pm.

Kate Nash Live at Leeds setlist

A setlist has not been released for Kate Nash at Live at Leeds 2023. But according to setlist.fm this is what she performed at her most recent concert in Munich.

Foundations (teaser)

Misery

Life in Pink

Do-Wah-Doo

Mouthwash

Agenda

D***head

Birds

We Get On

Trash

Wasteman

Kiss That Grrrl / Shit Song / Later On / Mariella

Foundations

Encore:

Millions of Heartbeats

Merry Happy

(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life

How to get tickets