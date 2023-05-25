Live at Leeds 2023: when is Leeds Temple Newsam event, how to get tickets, weather forecast and line-up

Live at Leeds: In The Park is set to return to Temple Newsam this weekend for a day and night of music and performances from globally recognised stars. Now in its 16th year, the impressive line-up includes huge names including indie band Two Door Cinema Club, Tom Walker and Kate Nash.

According to the website 40 acts will perform throughout the day and include both nationally recognised names and local musicians. Artists will perform across five stages at the huge event.

In addition to the music, there will also be craft beer stalls, street food and a VIP area. Festival-goers can get to the event via a shuttle bus from Leeds city centre for easy access.

When is Leeds Temple Newsam event

According to the Live at Leeds website, the event will start at 12pm on May 27. The website does not specify a finishing time but the schedule runs until 11pm so it is thought it will end around this time.

Live at Leeds tickets - how to buy

Tickets are already on sale for Live at Leeds: In The Park via Seetickets . At the time of writing, tickets cost from £66 for a day pass, or £150 for a weekend ticket which includes entry into Slam Dunk festival the next day (May 28).

Weather forecast for Live at Leeds 2023

According to the Met Office forecast, Leeds will see cloud throughout the day on Saturday but there is no reports of rain. The weather will remain warm, reaching highs of 21° at points throughout the day.

Live at Leeds 2023 line-up

We have rounded up the acts which have been announced so far, including:

Two Door Cinema Club

DMA’S

The Hives

The Lathums

Tom Walker

Maximo Park

Everything Everything

Cavetown

Kate Nash

The Big Moon

Black Honey

Crawlers

The Beths

CMAT

James Marriott

Liam Cordiale

Lottery Winners

Brooke Combe

Bully

Lapsley

Panic Shack

Pillow Queens

Sir Chloe

Skinny Living

Afflecks Palace

Ber

Deadletter

Dolores Forever

Ellur

Enola Gay

Low Hummer

Modern love

Opus Kink

Priestgate

Prima Queen

Psymon Spine