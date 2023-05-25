Live at Leeds 2023: when is Leeds Temple Newsam event, how to get tickets, weather forecast and line-up
Live at Leeds: In The Park is set to return to Temple Newsam this weekend for a day and night of music and performances from globally recognised stars. Now in its 16th year, the impressive line-up includes huge names including indie band Two Door Cinema Club, Tom Walker and Kate Nash.
According to the website 40 acts will perform throughout the day and include both nationally recognised names and local musicians. Artists will perform across five stages at the huge event.
In addition to the music, there will also be craft beer stalls, street food and a VIP area. Festival-goers can get to the event via a shuttle bus from Leeds city centre for easy access.
When is Leeds Temple Newsam event
According to the Live at Leeds website, the event will start at 12pm on May 27. The website does not specify a finishing time but the schedule runs until 11pm so it is thought it will end around this time.
Live at Leeds tickets - how to buy
Tickets are already on sale for Live at Leeds: In The Park via Seetickets. At the time of writing, tickets cost from £66 for a day pass, or £150 for a weekend ticket which includes entry into Slam Dunk festival the next day (May 28).
Weather forecast for Live at Leeds 2023
According to the Met Office forecast, Leeds will see cloud throughout the day on Saturday but there is no reports of rain. The weather will remain warm, reaching highs of 21° at points throughout the day.
Live at Leeds 2023 line-up
We have rounded up the acts which have been announced so far, including:
Two Door Cinema Club
DMA’S
The Hives
The Lathums
Tom Walker
Maximo Park
Everything Everything
Cavetown
Kate Nash
The Big Moon
Black Honey
Crawlers
The Beths
CMAT
James Marriott
Liam Cordiale
Lottery Winners
Brooke Combe
Bully
Lapsley
Panic Shack
Pillow Queens
Sir Chloe
Skinny Living
Afflecks Palace
Ber
Deadletter
Dolores Forever
Ellur
Enola Gay
Low Hummer
Modern love
Opus Kink
Priestgate
Prima Queen
Psymon Spine
Rose Gray