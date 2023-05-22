Live at Leeds 2023: what time is Tom Walker playing at Leeds Temple Newsam and setlist
Live at Leeds is returning to Temple Newsam later this month and here’s when Tom Walker will perform
Tom Walker is set to perform at Live at Leeds: In The Park as it returns to Temple Newsam for its 16th year. A host of globally recognised artists will come together to put on a huge event across five stages in our home city of Leeds.
Scottish singer and songwriter Tom Walker will headline the event on Saturday and take to the main The Cockpit stage. Tom Walker rose to fame in 2017 when he released his hit single Just You and I.
In 2019 he released his first studio album What a Time to Be Alive which peaked at number one in the UK. The same year he also won the Best Breakthrough Act at the Brit Awards.
Since then Walker has toured the US as a support act for The Script, as well as played support slots for artists such as George Ezra, Gallant and Jake Bugg. In November 2019 he also confirmed he was working on his second studio album.
Live at Leeds is set to take place on May 27 and some of the main headliner acts have already been announced. Artists will perform on one of five stages including The Cockpit, Rolling Stone, DIY Stage, and Dork left and right stage. Here’s when Tom Walker will perform at the event.
Tom Walker at Live at Leeds 2023
Tom Walker will perform on The Cockpit Stage at Live at Leeds on May 27. He will perform from 5pm to 5.45pm after Kate Nash takes to the stage.
Tom Walker Live at Leeds setlist
A setlist has not been released for Tom Walker at Live at Leeds 2023. But according to setlist.fm this is what he performed at his most recent concert in Brighton.
Not Giving In
Serotonin
Just You and I
We’ll Get There In The End
Don’t Throw Stones In a Glass House
Better Half of Me
Freaking Out
Fly Away With Me
Echoe
Stigma
Angels
Number 10
Encore:
Wait for You
Leave a Light On
How to get tickets
Tickets are already on sale for Live at Leeds: In The Park via Seetickets. At the time of writing, tickets cost from £66 for a day pass, or £150 for a weekend ticket which includes entry into Slam Dunk festival the next day (May 28).