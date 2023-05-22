Tom Walker is set to perform at Live at Leeds: In The Park as it returns to Temple Newsam for its 16th year. A host of globally recognised artists will come together to put on a huge event across five stages in our home city of Leeds.

Scottish singer and songwriter Tom Walker will headline the event on Saturday and take to the main The Cockpit stage. Tom Walker rose to fame in 2017 when he released his hit single Just You and I.

In 2019 he released his first studio album What a Time to Be Alive which peaked at number one in the UK. The same year he also won the Best Breakthrough Act at the Brit Awards.

Since then Walker has toured the US as a support act for The Script, as well as played support slots for artists such as George Ezra, Gallant and Jake Bugg. In November 2019 he also confirmed he was working on his second studio album.

Live at Leeds is set to take place on May 27 and some of the main headliner acts have already been announced. Artists will perform on one of five stages including The Cockpit, Rolling Stone, DIY Stage, and Dork left and right stage. Here’s when Tom Walker will perform at the event.

Tom Walker at Live at Leeds 2023

Tom Walker will perform on The Cockpit Stage at Live at Leeds on May 27. He will perform from 5pm to 5.45pm after Kate Nash takes to the stage.

Tom Walker Live at Leeds setlist

A setlist has not been released for Tom Walker at Live at Leeds 2023. But according to setlist.fm this is what he performed at his most recent concert in Brighton.

Not Giving In

Serotonin

Just You and I

We’ll Get There In The End

Don’t Throw Stones In a Glass House

Better Half of Me

Freaking Out

Fly Away With Me

Echoe

Stigma

Angels

Number 10

Encore:

Wait for You

Leave a Light On

