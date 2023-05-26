Live at Leeds will be back at Temple Newsam this weekend for a day of music, entertainment and performances. Internationally recognised musicians including Kate Nash, Two Door Cinema Club and Tom Walker will gather in Leeds as the festival undertakes its 16th year.

Organisers say 40 acts and musicians will perform across five stages for a non-stop stream of music throughout the day. Whether you can’t wait to get your spot in The Cockpit Stage, or you’ll be hanging out in the Rolling Stone Big Top we have rounded-up some important information you should be aware of ahead of festival day.

And if you’re heading to the festival this weekend you’re in luck as the Met Office says the weather will remain dry. Forget bringing the ponchos for this one as the Met Office says it should be a ‘fine, dry bank holiday weekend.’

On Saturday, May 27 temperatures will reach as high as 21° in the afternoon, with it staying fairly warm into the evening. We have broken down the full hour-by-hour weather forecast for Live at Leeds on May 27.

Saturday’s hourly forecast

10am - sunshine - 16°

11am - sunshine - 18°

Noon - sunshine - 19°

1pm - sunshine - 19°

2pm - sunshine - 19°

3pm - sun with cloud - 19°

4pm - sun with cloud - 22°

5pm - sun with cloud - 21°

6pm - cloudy - 21°

7pm - sun with cloud - 20°

8pm - sun with cloud - 18°

9pm - sun with cloud - 17°