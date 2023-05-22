Two Door Cinema Club is set to perform at Live at Leeds: In The Park as it returns to Temple Newsam for its 16th year. A host of globally recognised artists will come together to put on a huge event across five stages in our home city of Leeds.

Indie rock band Two Door Cinema Club will headline the event on Saturday taking to The Cockpit stage as the final act of the night. The festival favourites rose to fame in 2010 after releasing their debut album titled Tourist History.

Since then they have released three more albums and won a number of awards including the Choice Music Prize in 2010 as well as being nominated for several NME awards including the best new band in 2011 along with Tourist History picking up a nomination for best album.

The group, composed of three members Alex Trimble (vocals, rhythm guitar, beats, synths), Sam Halliday (lead guitar, backing vocals), and Kevin Baird (bass, synths, backing vocals), are from Northern Ireland. They first performed together aged 16 on a Northern Irish TV talent show on ATL Rock School under the name Life Without Rory.

The group has embarked on a number of UK and world tours as well as performing at world-renowned festivals including Glastonbury and Coachella. At Live at Leeds artists will perform on one of five stages including The Cockpit, Rolling Stone, DIY Stage, and Dork left and right stage. Here’s when Two Door Cinema Club will perform at the event.

Two Door Cinema Club at Live at Leeds 2023

Two Door Cinema Club will perform on The Cockpit Stage at Live at Leeds on May 27. The band will perform from 9.20pm - 10.45pm after DMA’s have taken to the stage.

Two Door Cinema Club Live at Leeds setlist

A setlist has not been released for Two Door Cinema Club at Live at Leeds 2023. But according to setlist.fm this is what they performed at their most recent concert in Portugal.

This Is the Life

I Can Talk

Are We Ready? (Wreck)

Handshake

Dirty Air

Eat That Up, It’s Good for You

Wonderful Life

Come Back Home

Undercover Martyn

Talk

Changing of the Seasons

Next Year

Do You Want It All?

Lucky

What You Know

Costume Party

Someday

Cigarettes in the Theatre

Sun

Sleep Alone

Something Good Can Work

How to get tickets