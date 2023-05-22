Live at Leeds 2023: What time Two Door Cinema Club will play at Leeds Temple Newsam and setlist
Live at Leeds is set to return to Leeds - here’s when Two Door Cinema Club will take to the stage
Two Door Cinema Club is set to perform at Live at Leeds: In The Park as it returns to Temple Newsam for its 16th year. A host of globally recognised artists will come together to put on a huge event across five stages in our home city of Leeds.
Indie rock band Two Door Cinema Club will headline the event on Saturday taking to The Cockpit stage as the final act of the night. The festival favourites rose to fame in 2010 after releasing their debut album titled Tourist History.
Since then they have released three more albums and won a number of awards including the Choice Music Prize in 2010 as well as being nominated for several NME awards including the best new band in 2011 along with Tourist History picking up a nomination for best album.
The group, composed of three members Alex Trimble (vocals, rhythm guitar, beats, synths), Sam Halliday (lead guitar, backing vocals), and Kevin Baird (bass, synths, backing vocals), are from Northern Ireland. They first performed together aged 16 on a Northern Irish TV talent show on ATL Rock School under the name Life Without Rory.
The group has embarked on a number of UK and world tours as well as performing at world-renowned festivals including Glastonbury and Coachella. At Live at Leeds artists will perform on one of five stages including The Cockpit, Rolling Stone, DIY Stage, and Dork left and right stage. Here’s when Two Door Cinema Club will perform at the event.
Two Door Cinema Club at Live at Leeds 2023
Two Door Cinema Club will perform on The Cockpit Stage at Live at Leeds on May 27. The band will perform from 9.20pm - 10.45pm after DMA’s have taken to the stage.
Two Door Cinema Club Live at Leeds setlist
A setlist has not been released for Two Door Cinema Club at Live at Leeds 2023. But according to setlist.fm this is what they performed at their most recent concert in Portugal.
This Is the Life
I Can Talk
Are We Ready? (Wreck)
Handshake
Dirty Air
Eat That Up, It’s Good for You
Wonderful Life
Come Back Home
Undercover Martyn
Talk
Changing of the Seasons
Next Year
Do You Want It All?
Lucky
What You Know
Costume Party
Someday
Cigarettes in the Theatre
Sun
Sleep Alone
Something Good Can Work
How to get tickets
Tickets are already on sale for Live at Leeds: In The Park via Seetickets. At the time of writing, tickets cost from £66 for a day pass, or £150 for a weekend ticket which includes entry into Slam Dunk festival the next day (May 28).