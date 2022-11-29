Tyler Adams has impressed while on International duty for the US Men’s National Team at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar and has already picked up two Man of the Match awards.

The Leeds United player caught the eye of fans, pundits and former internationals with his performance against England and Wales during the group stages.

The star midfielder will be back in action on Tuesday evening as the USA look to get the job done against Iran at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha.

But who is Tyler Adams? Here’s everything you need to know.

Who is Tyler Adams?

GEOPOLITICAL DIPLOMACY - Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams issued an apology over his pronunciation of Iran during a USMNT press conference at the World Cup. Pic: Getty

Tyler Adams is an American professional footballer who plays for Premier League side Leeds United as a defensive midfielder.

The 23-year-old, from New York, rose through the ranks at New York Red Bulls after joining the academy aged 11. He made his first professional debut for the club's first team as a 16-year-old in a friendly match against Premier League champions Chelsea and scored the second goal.

The midfielder, also capable of playing as a fullback or winger, was transferred to New York Red Bulls' sister club RB Leipzig in January 2019 - a move which saw him reunite with former coach Jesse Marsch.

Adams joined Leeds United in July 2022 on a five-year contract for £ 20 million after four years at German Bundesliga side Leipzig.

His footballing career has also seen him represent the United States, with his first cap for the senior national team coming in November 2017 against Portugal.

The Whites’ summer signing and USMNT international was awarded the captaincy for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, making him the youngest skipper at the competition in Qatar and the youngest American captain since 1950.

Who is Tyler Adams’ girlfriend?

Leeds United player and USA captain Tyler Adams is dating Sarah Schmidt. (Picture: Instagram/@sarah_schmidt22)

Tyler Adams is currently in a relationship with his German girlfriend, Sarah Schmidt.

Little is known about Sarah, but it is clear from her Instagram page that she enjoys travelling.

The couple went official in 2019, with Tyler confirming their relationship in an Instagram post during a trip to Greece. He captioned the post: “Great trip to Greece earlier this month with my girl, and some much-needed rest. Back to Germany this week for the start of a new season.”

Sarah is very smitten with Tyler and is his number one fan, according to her post on Instagram, captioned: “There’s nothing better than watching you do what you love.

“I can’t wait to see everything you do in this next chapter. Always your #1 fan.”

What is Tyler Adams' net worth?

Tyler Adams’ net worth is reportedly between $ 3 million and $ 5 million, although this figure is expected to rise.

The 23-year-old penned a five-year deal at Elland Road, running until the summer of 2027, which will see him earn thousands every week.

The American midfielder signed a multi-million deal with the sporting brand Nike in 2021.

Tyler Adams of Leeds United. (Photo by Harriet Lander/Getty Images)

What did Ian Wright say about Tyler Adams?

The Leeds United star was recently likened to World Cup-winning Chelsea man N’Golo Kante by popular TV pundit and former Arsenal striker Ian Wright.

Wright heaped praise on the Leeds man following England’s 0-0 draw with the United States on Friday evening.

