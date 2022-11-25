Who are the Leeds United WAGs? As Tyler Adams dates Sarah Schmidt, we reveal the very supportive other halves
As a new generation of footballers play for Leeds United, meet their very supportive wives and girlfriends
The Fifa World Cup 2022 is currently underway in Qatar after kicking off on 20 November.
Three Leeds United players, Rasmus Kristensen, Brenden Aaronson and Tyler Adams, are on international duty for their squads and will be hoping to guide their team to glory.
We’ve decided to take a look at the wives and girlfriends (better known as WAGs) of the Leeds United first-team squad who support their men from the sidelines.
Milana D’Ambra & Brenden Aaronson
Leeds United midfielder and USA international Brenden Aaronson has been dating Milana D’Ambra for a number of years.
Milana is a student at Temple University, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and plays for the women’s football team but has struggled with knee injuries over the past couple of years. Previously, she played as a defender for Washington Township High School.
Milana often shares pictures of herself and Brenden with her 20,000 Instagram followers.
Her most recent post is a picture with Brendan during the World Cup after the midfielder featured in the USA squad in the 1-1 draw against Wales. She captioned the post: “Forever your biggest fan”.
Frederikke Beck Knygle & Rasmus Kristensen
Frederikke Beck Knygle is the girlfriend of the Danish Leeds United right-back Rasmus Kristensen. She can be seen posing alongside Rasmus but prefers to keep her life with her partner private.
Sarah Schmidt & Tyler Adams
Tyler Adams is currently in a relationship with Sarah Schmidt.
Little is known about Sarah, but it is clear from her Instagram page that she enjoys travelling.
The couple went official in 2019, with Tyler confirming their relationship in an Instagram post during a trip to Greece. He captioned the post: “Great trip to Greece earlier this month with my girl, and some much-needed rest. Back to Germany this week for the start of a new season.”
Sarah is another partner who often posts about her relationship on Instagram.
“There’s nothing better than watching you do what you love,” she captioned the picture of her and her boyfriend.
“ I can’t wait to see everything you do in this next chapter. Always your #1 fan.”
Ines Malcoste & Illan Meslier
Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier is currently dating a woman named Ines Malcoste. On her Instagram page is a picture of her posing alongside the French shot-stopper at Elland Road.
Poppy Ayling & Luke Ayling
Poppy is the wife of right-back Luke Ayling, who he married on 9 June 2021, with singer-songwriter Ellie Goulding performing at their ceremony.
The glamorous blonde is extremely supportive of her husband by regularly cheering him on from the sidelines.
Poppy has over 22,000 followers on her Instagram account, which shows her family life.
The pair have a daughter together and currently have another child on the way.
Ana Lopez & Diego Llorente
Spaniard Diego Llorente has a supportive wife by his side. He married his long-time girlfriend, Ana Lopez, in the gardens of the beautiful Finca Lasmargas in Segovia, Spain.
The couple has appeared in many social media posts together since 2015 and have travelled all over the world.
Earlier this year, Llorente paid tribute to his wife in an adoring post on Instagram for her birthday.
He said: “Congratulations to the person who is always supporting me, who laughs with me and laughs at me, who adapts to everything and puts nothing ahead of her... Happy birthday to the best mom and the woman in my life. Happy birthday.”
The Spanish couple welcomed their first child in 2019.
Juneve Lamont & Stuart Dallas
Juneve Lamont is the wife of Stuart Dallas and the mother of his three children. The childhood sweethearts began their relationship aged 16 when they both attended Cookstown High School.
The happy couple wed at the Independent Methodist Church in Dallas’ hometown of Cookstown, Co Tyrone, in 2016.
The supportive wife is immensely proud of her footballing husband and is occasionally spotted cheering her husband on.
She’s likely to be a crucial figure in his recovery after he suffered a serious leg injury during April’s 4-0 loss to Manchester City, fracturing his femur.
Lamont prefers to stay away from media prominence and has not opened up about her private life.
Magdalena Firek & Mateusz Klich
Mateusz Klich has been with his partner Magdalena Firek for almost a decade.
The couple are often spotted together on social media, and Magdalena frequently visits Elland Road to support her partner.
They welcomed a daughter into the world on 6 November 2018.
Magdalena shares an insight into family life with her Insta followers.
Fiorella Arbenz & Jack Harrison
Whites winger Jack Harrison is currently dating gorgeous Costa Rican model Fiorella Arbenz.
Harrison, who signed for Leeds on a permanent deal in 2021, began his relationship with Fiorella in 2020.
She is a professional model and placed 4th in RU Miss Asia Pacific Internacional in 2019.
The 25-year-old wag showcases her lavish life to her 90,000 followers on Instagram.
Michaela Ireland & Patrick Bamford
Versatile Leeds forward Patrick Bamford is engaged to Michaela Ireland.
Michaela is an English model, Instagram personality, and pastry chef who has been featured in a number of magazines.
The pair met in 2018 when the striker was playing for Middlesbrough and welcomed their first child Emilia Lily in February.
Bamford proposed to his long-term girlfriend whilst enjoying a family holiday in June this year.
Michaela often posts photos of her husband-to-be and shared a tribute to him after Leeds were promoted to the Premier League in 2020.
She captioned the post: “This morning, I woke up with the biggest smile ever across my face. Words can’t even begin to explain how proud I am. There wasn’t a moment that had passed by in which I didn’t have every single ounce of faith within this man right here, and just look where they are now. You did it.”
Maria Martinez & Rodrigo Moreno
Maria Martinez is the girlfriend of Leeds United star Rodrigo Moreno.
Rodrigo and Maria Martinez started their relationship in 2018 when he was still playing in Spain. They welcomed their first child, a daughter, in October 2019.
The Spanish beauty is a dancer and model and achieved a university degree in 2017.
Along with her modelling content, she shares family pictures and snaps in the stands at Elland Road as she supports her partner’s career.
Julia Torralbo & Junior Firpo
Julia Torralbo is the wife of Leeds United star Junior Firpo.
The pair have been together for over a decade and married at a private ceremony in June with their friends and family present.
Julia shared a cute picture of the couple on their 10-year anniversary. She captioned the post: “10 years of walking together, sharing dreams, laughing, falling, getting up, helping each other, but most of all, giving each other love. For a lifetime together. Today and always I love you.”
The couple have a daughter together named Jannet. In November 2018, Firpo flaunted her baby bump on Instagram and gave birth in March 2019.
Earlier this year, she proudly showed off her striking bright pink Lamborghini to fans on social media.
Junior treated Julia to the £160,000 Lamborghini Urus for her 25th birthday back in October.
Abigail Mondria & Pascal Struijk
Pascal Struijk’s fiancee is another who plays the supportive WAG role and attends most of his matches. Abigail Mondria has been with the striker since 2016, and he proposed to her on 12 June 2021.
Abigail is private on social media, but Struijk occasionally shares loved-up snaps of the pair.
Ga. la Escamilla & Marc Roca
Ga. la Escamilla is Marc Roca’s girlfriend, and the pair have been an item for several years.
She is a model and has 8,000 followers on Instagram, but her account is private like many other WAGs.
She is also the founder of a clothing brand called GodHoly and is a talented artist according to her partner.
“She is a real artist! She paints a lot of spectacular pictures. I have no talent for it. At school, I was good everywhere, just not at drawing,” Roca told the German news outlet Bild.