Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur ‘competing’ to sign Leeds United star

Leeds United are expected to make significant moves in the January transfer window, which may be over a month away but comes after just two more rounds of Premier League fixtures.

The Whites are rumoured to be targeting reinforcements, particularly in attack where PSV Eindhoven and Netherlands attacker Cody Gakpo thought to be one player targeted. However, it wont just be a case of bringing in new players but also keeping a hold of current stars as clubs monitor some of the standouts at Elland Road this season.

Reports have already suggested that Newcastle United could rekindle their interest in Jack Harrison after failing to strike a deal for the winger in the summer and now it looks like more of Leeds’ Premier League rivals could look to swoop for another key figure at the Yorkshire club. According to a report from HITC, who reference the Si & Dan Talk Chelsea podcast, both Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are keen to sign goalkeeper Illan Meslier.

Spurs had previously been linked with the French stopper, looking for a long term replacement to club captain Hugo Lloris who will turn 36-years old next month. However, the news that the Blues are also keen on Meslier comes as more of a surprise with Graham Potter already having £70 million signing Kepa Arrizabalaga and first-choice stopper and Senegal international Édouard Mendy to choose between.

