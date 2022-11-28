Leeds United express ‘interest’ in World Cup striker as target keeps options open

Leeds United return to league action on 28th December with a tough home clash against Manchester City. The Whites lost 4-3 to Tottenham Hotspur last time out.

Jesse Marsch’s side are currently 15th in the table. Here is a look at some of the latest news regarding the club...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Striker latest

Leeds reportedly face competition in their pursuit of Senegal international Boulaye Dia. The striker is currently on loan at Serie A side Salernitana from La Liga outfit Villarreal. According to a report by Italian news site Tutto Salernitana, the Whites have expressed an ‘interest’ along with league rivals West Ham, Leicester City and Everton.

Winger keeping options open

Ryan Kent, who was linked with a switch to Elland Road during the summer transfer window, will keep his options ‘open’ heading into 2023. That’s according to Football Insider, who claim Rangers’ impending appointment of QPR boss Michael Beale as their new manager will have no bearing on the winger’s future at Ibrox. The winger rose up through the youth ranks at Liverpool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

World Cup update

Leeds pair Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson are back in action on Tuesday at the World Cup with USA against Iran. The States need to win to qualify for the Round of 16. They both played as their country drew 0-0 with England last time out on Frday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad