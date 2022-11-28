Leeds United’s £235.3m market value compared to Arsenal, Man Utd, Chelsea & more.

Leeds United brought in seven new faces in the last transfer window to bolster their squad. The Whites stayed up on the final day of last season after winning away at Brentford.

Their squad market value changed over the summer as players joined the club and others left. Brenden Aaronson, Tyler Adams, Luis Sinisterra, Rasmus Kristensen, Marc Roca, Wilfried Gnonto and Joel Robles were brought in, whilst the likes of Kalvin Phillips, Raphinha, Kiko Casilla and Laurens de Bock departed.

Jesse Marsch’s side are currently 15th in the Premier League table during this World Cup break after picking up 15 points from their first 14 games. They are only two points above the drop zone and will be looking to pick up some more wins when they return.

In the meantime, here is a look at where Leeds’ squad market value (via Transfermarkt) ranks against the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea and the rest of the division...

