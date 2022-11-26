STAR MAN - Tyler Adams of Leeds United won praise from former England and USMNT internationals for his display against the Three Lions in the World Cup. Pic: Getty

For the second game running Adams was the US Man of the Match and he has now covered more distance than any of his compatriots at the tournament, running an incredible 24.89km over the course of games against Wales and England.

Adams was appointed captain on the eve of the competition by US head coach Gregg Barhalter and the central midfielder has led by example on the pitch, impressing those who have played the game at international level.

Ex-Leeds goalkeeper Paul Robinson was unimpressed with England’s display but was wowed by what Adams did for the opposition.

"Clean sheet the only positive for England there,” he said.

"Tyler Adams best player on the pitch for me. Put a serious shift in. Leeds have a quality player on their hands.”

Former Liverpool and England defender Jamie Carragher praised the US midfield, Adams included, for what they put into the game to stifle England and help give the US a surprising measure of control throughout the contest.

He Tweeted: “A draw was a fair result, the energy of Adams and Mckennie was excellent and Pulisic showed his class at times.”

Gary Neville was similarly impressed with what he saw in the middle of the park for the Americans.

"I thought they were really bright – their three midfield players,” he said.

"I like midfield players that play the ball to each other. I thought our midfielders took the easy ball out to the full-back. Their midfielders combined, got it through to [Christian] Pulisic. I just thought they were better, they were sharper. The worry for me was that the USA would tire after what we saw against Wales but we looked leggy.”

And Stu Holden, who was capped 25 times by the USMNT, believes Adams has the potential to return to the Champions League if he continues in this vein of form upon his return to domestic action with Leeds.

"Tyler Adams has been outstanding at the World Cup,” he said.

"If he finishes the Premier League season the way he started it, he’ll be off to a top level Champions League team. What a player.”

Adams and Leeds team-mate Brenden Aaronson both finished the game on the pitch for USMNT and will expect to see further action in a crunch Group B clash with Iran that will decide the fate of both countries. A USMNT win will take them into the knockout stages, but a draw will not be enough thanks to Iran’s victory over Wales on Friday.

Speaking before the England game, Arsenal legend Ian Wright put on record his admiration for Adams and his belief that he’s perfect for Leeds United.

“I think Tyler Adams is the one, gives them all the energy, with the interceptions, he drives them forward,” he said.

