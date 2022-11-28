DOHA, QATAR - NOVEMBER 25: A giant flag of IR Iran on the pitch prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between Wales and IR Iran at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on November 25, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

There could be an added dimension to the USMNT’s crunch World Cup group fixture against Iran this week after Iranian news outlet Tasnim News Agency reported the country’s football federation is set to lodge a complaint against the United States. This follows what the Iranian federation perceive to be disrespect of their country’s flag, mocked up in a Group B table graphic posted on the USMNT’s official social media accounts.

The image in question saw the United States remove an Islamic emblem from the centre of Iran’s flag, in a perceived show of support for protesters in the country. Iran has been rocked by nationwide protests in recent months following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died in police custody after being arrested for contravening the country’s Islamic Law.

Iran’s men’s team refused to sing their national anthem prior to their opening group game versus England last week, in a show of solidarity to those protesting. Now Tasnim Sports Agency report the football association will ‘file a complaint against the US Soccer Team to FIFA’s Ethics Committee after the US Men's National Soccer Team disrespected the national flag of Islamic Republic of Iran.’

Section 13 of FIFA’s rules on discrimination states: “any person who offends the dignity or integrity of a country, a person or group of people ... shall be sanctioned with a suspension lasting at least ten matches or a specific period, or any other appropriate disciplinary measure.”

USMNT social media channels removed the offending tweet on Sunday afternoon, before sharing another graphic displaying the correct flag.

