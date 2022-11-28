USMNT in hot water over Iran flag incident as Leeds United pair prepare for World Cup decider
Iran’s football federation plan to file a complaint against the US Men’s National Team after perceived disrespect of the Iranian flag as Leeds United pair Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson prepare to face the Asian country at the World Cup
There could be an added dimension to the USMNT’s crunch World Cup group fixture against Iran this week after Iranian news outlet Tasnim News Agency reported the country’s football federation is set to lodge a complaint against the United States. This follows what the Iranian federation perceive to be disrespect of their country’s flag, mocked up in a Group B table graphic posted on the USMNT’s official social media accounts.
The image in question saw the United States remove an Islamic emblem from the centre of Iran’s flag, in a perceived show of support for protesters in the country. Iran has been rocked by nationwide protests in recent months following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died in police custody after being arrested for contravening the country’s Islamic Law.
Iran’s men’s team refused to sing their national anthem prior to their opening group game versus England last week, in a show of solidarity to those protesting. Now Tasnim Sports Agency report the football association will ‘file a complaint against the US Soccer Team to FIFA’s Ethics Committee after the US Men's National Soccer Team disrespected the national flag of Islamic Republic of Iran.’
Section 13 of FIFA’s rules on discrimination states: “any person who offends the dignity or integrity of a country, a person or group of people ... shall be sanctioned with a suspension lasting at least ten matches or a specific period, or any other appropriate disciplinary measure.”
USMNT social media channels removed the offending tweet on Sunday afternoon, before sharing another graphic displaying the correct flag.
United States captain and Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams will no doubt remain focused on what will happen on the pitch ahead of Tuesday’s clash between the two sides, in what could be a charged and testy affair due to historic geopolitical tensions. USMNT need to secure a win over their Group B opponents in order to qualify for the Round of 16 in Qatar. Iran meanwhile are hoping to qualify for the knockout rounds of the FIFA World Cup for the first time.