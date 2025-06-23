Disciplinary news as 3 banned including Leigh Leopards man for Leeds Rhinos game

By Peter Smith
Published 23rd Jun 2025, 13:15 BST
Updated 24th Jun 2025, 09:22 BST
Three players have been banned following today’s match review panel meeting.

The panel issued six charges over incidents during Betfred Super League round 15, including one to a Leigh Leopards player who will miss Friday’s crunch fourth versus third clash with Leeds Rhinos at AMT Headingley. Four of the charges were from Catalans Dragons’ home loss to Leigh, refereed by James Vella, pictured below. Players have until noon tomorrow to challenge the panel’s findings.

Any appeals will be heard later the same day. Failed appeals automatically result in an additional one-match suspension, on top of the existing punishment. Under a new system introduced this year, players receive penalty points from the review panel for offences graded A-D, but the most serious – rated E – mean an automatic referral to an operational rules tribunal. The points remain on a player’s record for 12 months, but are halved once a punishment, including a fine, is served. Suspensions begin once a player reaches six penalty points.

1. Match review panel

Here's all the charges from Betfred Super League round 15, including four following Catalans Dragons' home defeat by Leigh Leopards. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Grade A late contact on kicker: one penalty point (total points in previous 12 months, 11) - one-match suspension and a fine.

2. Joe Shorrocks (Salford Red Devils v Hull FC)

Grade A late contact on kicker: one penalty point (total points in previous 12 months, 11) - one-match suspension and a fine. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Grade A late contact on kicker: one penalty point (total points three) - fined.

3. Jordan Crowther (Warrington Wolves v Huddersfield Giants)

Grade A late contact on kicker: one penalty point (total points three) - fined. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Grade A late contact on passer: one penalty point (total points two) - no further action.

4. Matthieu Laguerre (Catalans Dragons v Leigh Leopards)

Grade A late contact on passer: one penalty point (total points two) - no further action. Photo: Remi Vignaud Rémi Vignaud/Catalans Dragons/SWpix.com

Grade B late contact on passer: three penalty points (total points six) - one match suspension.

5. Alec Tuitavake (Leigh Leopards v Catalans Dragons)

Grade B late contact on passer: three penalty points (total points six) - one match suspension. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Grade C dangerous contact: five penalty points (total points six) - one match suspension.

6. Chris Satae (Catalans Dragons v Leigh Leopards)

Grade C dangerous contact: five penalty points (total points six) - one match suspension. Photo: Rémi Vignaud/Catalans Dragons/SWpix.com

