Disciplinary news as 3 banned including Leigh Leopards man for Leeds Rhinos game

The panel issued six charges over incidents during Betfred Super League round 15, including one to a Leigh Leopards player who will miss Friday’s crunch fourth versus third clash with Leeds Rhinos at AMT Headingley. Four of the charges were from Catalans Dragons’ home loss to Leigh, refereed by James Vella, pictured below. Players have until noon tomorrow to challenge the panel’s findings.

Any appeals will be heard later the same day. Failed appeals automatically result in an additional one-match suspension, on top of the existing punishment. Under a new system introduced this year, players receive penalty points from the review panel for offences graded A-D, but the most serious – rated E – mean an automatic referral to an operational rules tribunal. The points remain on a player’s record for 12 months, but are halved once a punishment, including a fine, is served. Suspensions begin once a player reaches six penalty points.