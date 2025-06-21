Leeds Rhinos news: Morgan Gannon set for scan after injury blow as Mikolaj Oledzki decision explained
Rhinos went into yesterday’s (Friday) game with almost a fully-fit squad, but their luck was short-lived. Second-row Morgan Morgan - who returned to the field after passing a head injury assessment in the first half - was unable to come out after half-time, leaving Rhinos down to 16 available players on a sweltering night.
Though the head knock was a concern after Gannon missed the whole of last season because of concussion, coach Brad Arthur revealed that wasn’t the reason he didn’t feature in the second 40. Speaking in his post-match press conference, Arthur said: “It’s something to do with his shin. We need to send him for scans and an x-ray to check that. There was a tackle and someone fell on his leg and he got put in the wrong position, so we’ve got to check his shin.”
Leeds do have cover in the forwards if Gannon faces a lengthy layoff. Hooker Andy Ackers - who is now fit and available following a long-term hamstring injury - and prop Cooper Jenkins are both pressing for a call into the 17 after successive games with the reserves.
Prop Mikolaj Oledzki didn’t return for a second spell against Saints after being substituted in the first half, but Arthur revealed that was tactical. The coach explained: “At the back end of the game I felt like we were chasing points, trying to win the game.
“Mik’s a good, tough, hard worker, but we needed blokes who could create. The job is, even if it’s ugly, to try to find a way to scrap a win and deal with it later. I was trying to have all the guys out there who had a bit of ball-play in them.”