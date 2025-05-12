Exciting times are predicted for Leeds Rhinos following a staggering achievement by the club’s next generation.

Rhinos youngsters dominated the Yorkshire side which hammered Lancashire in the first match of this year’s Academy Origin series, with 11 of them featuring in a 42-10 victory at the Jungle, in Castleford. The collective performance was further evidence Leeds now have their best crop of young players since the golden generation - which went on to win eight Grand Finals from 2004-2017 - began to emerge a quarter of a century ago.

One of those players, Chev Walker, is now mentoring Rhinos’ under-18s in a new role as transition coach. His responsibility is to ensure a smooth pathway from the youth system into the senior ranks and sporting director Ian Blease reckons there is now a common threat running through the club at all levels.

“They did really well,” Blease said of Rhinos’ cohort in the Academy Origin opener. “I am so pleased for them and the work they and the coaches are putting in. Chev working in the transition role we created for him last year is paying dividends now and the Rhinos way is being filtered down from first team, to reserves, to academy to scholarship. There’s a great bunch of kids coming through there.”

Harley Thomas, seen landing a conversion for Leeds Rhinos under-18s against Huddersfield Giants, scored two tries and five goals when Yorkshire crushed Lancashire in Academy Origin. Picture by David Harrison.

Leeds winger Harley Thomas crossed for two tries and kicked five goals against out-classed Lancashire, while club mates centre Marcus Qareqare, hooker Joe Diskin, stand-off George Brown and second-row Zac Lloyd were also among the try scorers. Rhinos’ other representatives were centre Jacob Hardy, prop Joe Butterfield, loose-forward Presley Cassell and substitutes Harry Smith, Daniel Stelfox and Jacob Stead.

Rhinos’ academy have won all four of their games this season, scoring 200 points and conceding only 22. Diskin, Thomas, Qareqare, Brown, Stead and Cassell all had a taste of first team rugby in pre-season after training with the full-time squad.

None has yet made a senior debut, but Cassell has been in several 21-man squads and was involved in Rhinos’ victory over St Helens at Magic Weekend, as a water carrier. Blease admits there are no guarantees, but feels the current group could be the bedrock of Leeds’ team into the 2030s, if they continue to progress.

Marcus Qareqare, seen scoring for Leeds Rhinos under-18s against Huddersfield Giants, starred in Yorkshire's big Academy Origin win over Lancashire. Picture by David Harrison.

“It’s great, absolutely fantastic,” Blease said of the potential in Rhinos’ youth ranks. “It’s not a given they are going to come through the systems, but we have done everything we possibly can as a club to line those guys up to come through and be future stars. I am very excited at the prospect of all that to come.”

The two-match Origin series concludes at Hull KR’s Sewell Group Craven Park on Saturday, August 2. Yorkshire’s team for the opener was: Lloyd Kemp (Hull FC), Alfie Lindsay (Castleford Tigers), Jacob Hardy Marcus Qareqare, Harley Thomas , George Brown (all Leeds Rhinos), Callum Kemp (Hull FC), Joe Butterfield, Joe Diskin (both Rhinos), Ellis Lingard (Wakefield Trinity), Zac Lloyd (Rhinos), Alfie Sykes (Huddersfield Giants), Presley Cassell ( Rhinos). Subs Harry Smith, Daniel Stelfox, Jacob Stead (all Rhinos), Chris Matagi (St Helens).