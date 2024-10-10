Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Chief executive Gary Hetherington admits Leeds Rhinos’ 2024 squad “simply weren’t good enough”, but insists there are reasons for optimism ahead of next season.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rhinos finished eighth in Betfred Super League for the second successive year, despite gaining four points more than in 2023. That came after some high-profile off-season recruitment - including the big-money signings of Salford Red Devils duo Brodie Croft and Andy Ackers - and three wins from their opening four games.

The team lacked consistency following their solid start, leading to key changes off the field which saw Hetherington hand over responsibility for Rhinos’ rugby operation to new sporting director Ian Blease in June and Brad Arthur replace Rohan Smith as head-coach the following month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds Rhinos chief executive Gary Hetherington. Picture by James Hardisty.

Rhinos won nine of their 13 home games, but managed just five victories on their travels, those coming against the bottom four and fifth-placed Leigh Leopards. Reviewing the campaign, Hetherington stressed a top-four finish was the aim going into the season, but a string of “inconsistent performances and results” meant Rhinos never looked like becoming a title-winning side.

He told The Yorkshire Evening Post: “Brad brought more accountability and responsibility to the playing squad, but results didn’t improve enough to finish in the top-six. A really pivotal defeat was the one at Salford in August, when we were 12-0 ahead and lost 22-16.

“They went on to finish fourth, four points above us and we had a better points difference. True, we did have a number of injuries to senior players; David Fusitu’a, James Bentley, James Donaldson and - late on - Ash Handley had long spells out of the team, Morgan Gannon didn’t play at all and Tom Holroyd only made six appearances.

“That was a factor, but it’s not an excuse. Other clubs also had injuries and, while the squad was fully committed, we simply weren’t good enough.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defeat at Salford Red Devils in August was a pivotal moment in Leeds Rhinos' season, according to chief executive Gary Hetherington. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

Teenagers Riley Lumb, Ned McCormack and Ben Littlewood made their debut this year and fellow youngsters Jack Sinfield, Alfie Edgell, and Tom Nicholson-Watton all gained more top-level experience. Hetherington identified the rookies’ form as the main positive from 2024 and a reason to feel upbeat about the future.

He also believes Arthur, who is contracted for next year after initially joining Leeds on a 10-game deal, will continue to make an impact on the team, particularly following a full pre-season. Hetherington hailed the former Parramatta Eels team boss as “ambitious, determined, focussed and driven” and stressed: “He is arguably the most experienced head-coach to come from the NRL to Super League. He has already proved popular with our fans and he and Ian Blease are working well together to reshape the first team squad.”

Hetherington also reckons a more favourable fixture list could attract bigger crowds in 2025 after Wakefield Trinity’s relegation to the Championship meant Rhinos were without one of their traditional home derbies this year. Trinity are expected to be back in the top-flight next term and Leeds’ management are also hoping for more lucrative ‘loop’ fixtures after London Broncos - who replaced Wakefield - and Catalans Dragons made two trips to AMT Headingley this season.